New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser

JAXA and Toyota previously announced and have been conducting joint research on a manned, pressurized lunar rover that uses fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technologies.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The name, a references to Toyota Land Cruiser, is based on the quality, durability, and reliability
Tech News

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota announced the name of its manned pressurized rover which is currently under joint research. It will be nicknamed the Lunar Cruiser, which we think is a very 'Toyota' name. JAXA and Toyota previously announced and have been conducting joint research on a manned, pressurized lunar rover that uses fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technologies.

The nickname Lunar Cruiser was chosen because of the familiar feeling it offers the people involved in the development and manufacture of the vehicle prototype as part of the joint research project as well as the familiarity it will provide the general public. The name, which references the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, was decided upon based on the quality, durability, and reliability expected of the pressurized lunar rover

Also Read: Toyota And Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Aim To Launch Lunar Rover By 2029

67ro3m88

JAXA and Toyota have signed a three-year joint research agreement, running from 2019 to 2021

0 Comments

JAXA and Toyota signed a joint research agreement to work on a manned pressurized lunar rover last year, on June 13, 2019, with an expected launch date in the latter half of the 2020s. Together, they are working to manufacture test parts for each technological element, and the prototype rover itself, during this fiscal year (FY2020). The work involves the use of simulations to confirm power and heat dissipation performance while driving, the manufacture and assessment of prototype tires, and the use of virtual reality and full-scale models to consider the layout of equipment in the cabin of the Lunar Cruiser.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software
Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time
Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains
Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales
Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive
Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm
Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.79 Lakh
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know
Pre-Owned Luxury Car Sales Need A Change In Approach: Big Boy Toyz Pre-Owned Luxury Car Sales Need A Change In Approach: Big Boy Toyz
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Gives Safety And Hygiene Kits To Auto Drivers

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 83.5 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Pre-Bookings To Begin From September
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Revolt Confirms Its Electric Bikes Are Made In India
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities