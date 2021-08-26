KTM India Marks 10th Anniversary With Special Offers

  • Home
KTM India is offering free warranty extension, roadside assistance on KTM and Husqvarna bikes, as KTM India marks 10 years of operations.
authorBy car&bike Team
26-Aug-21 06:26 PM IST
Highlights
  • Free 3 years extended warranty in addition to standard 2 years warranty
  • Free 1 year roadside assistance for KTM, Husqvarna
  • 50 per cent discount on KTM Pro-Experiences led by KTM experts

KTM is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India, and as part of marking the milestone, KTM India is offering several offers to customers. To commemorate the brand's entry into the 10th year in India, KTM has announced multiple benefits for all new KTM and Husqvarna bookings. Customers can book any KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle from August 18, 2021 and avail of a range of rewards. These include free 3 years extended warranty in addition to the standard 2 years warranty, free 1 year roadside assistance, and 50 per cent discount on signing up for any of the KTM Pro-Experiences, curated rides led by experts across trails, track and tarmac.

Also Read: KTM India Reports Over 50% Sales Growth In First Half Of 2021

The KTM 390 Duke cemented KTM's brand as a manufacturer of performance nakeds in India.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track & tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. In 2020, we introduced the Swedish performance brand - Husqvarna Motorcycles, and created a state-of-the-art, best-in-class KTM Pro-Experiences program for KTM owners. These milestones give us fuel to move forward with gusto. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits."

Also Read: Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility AG Agree On Restructuring Shareholding In KTM

KTM now has 11 models across naked street (Duke), supersport (RC) and adventure segments.

Launched in 2012, the KTM portfolio has expanded from just two models initially to 11 models across street, sport and adventure segments. All these models are available at multiple engine displacement points, ranging from 125 cc all way to 390 cc. In 2020, KTM India also launched the KTM Pro-Experiences, which offered a range of expert curated experiences across trails, tarmac and track for KTM owners. In 2020, the Swedish brand Husqvarna was also introduced as part of the KTM India family, with two 250 cc models, the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Husqvarna Svartpilen.
