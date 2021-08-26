KTM India Marks 10th Anniversary With Special Offers

KTM is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India, and as part of marking the milestone, KTM India is offering several offers to customers. To commemorate the brand's entry into the 10th year in India, KTM has announced multiple benefits for all new KTM and Husqvarna bookings. Customers can book any KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle from August 18, 2021 and avail of a range of rewards. These include free 3 years extended warranty in addition to the standard 2 years warranty, free 1 year roadside assistance, and 50 per cent discount on signing up for any of the KTM Pro-Experiences, curated rides led by experts across trails, track and tarmac.

The KTM 390 Duke cemented KTM's brand as a manufacturer of performance nakeds in India.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track & tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. In 2020, we introduced the Swedish performance brand - Husqvarna Motorcycles, and created a state-of-the-art, best-in-class KTM Pro-Experiences program for KTM owners. These milestones give us fuel to move forward with gusto. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits."

