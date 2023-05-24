Land Rover Unveils 2024 Range Rover

Land Rover has introduced the updated 2024 Range Rover, which now comes with hybrid powertrains along with its bespoke commissioning service. The latest iteration of the Range Rover comes with mild-hybrid technology with the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, but the big news is a new V8 option that's exclusive to the Range Rover SV, which now generates 598 bhp.



The V8 is not the only option; the 3.0-litre six-pot plug-in hybrid now makes 535 combined bhp in the 550e trim. This drops the PHEV's 0-97 kmph time to 4.8 seconds, and it can travel 82 km on electric power alone. Land Rover also upgraded the vehicle's tech, adding the latest generation of its Pivi Pro infotainment system, accessed through a 13.1-inch centre screen.



The 2024 Range Rover also features a new Dynamic Response Pro system, which debuted on the Range Rover Sport. The system offers better roll control during cornering. The new Range Rover comes with adaptive off-road cruise control, which is part of the Terrain Response 2 system. It has four settings that allow the system to adjust the SUV's speed in various situations, leaving the driver to simply steer clear of obstacles.



Land Rover's newly launched SV Bespoke commissioning service allows buyers to customise their Range Rover Autobiography or SV models with a wide range of exterior and interior options. The seven-step process will enable buyers to choose from 391 different colours for materials and 230 choices for paint, ranging from satin to gloss. Custom scripts are also offered for the hood and rear gate in various metals, including gold.

Also Read: 2023 Range Rover Sport Diesel Review



"Range Rover is synonymous with exclusivity and luxury," said Geraldine Ingham, managing director for Range Rover. "Now, with the new SV Bespoke commissioning service, we invite our most discerning clients to become the creator of their truly unique vehicle – choosing the finishes they desire and being guided by our design team."



Land Rover has not released pricing for the SV Bespoke service, but the starting price for the 2024 Range Rover is $108,895, including a mandatory $1,475 destination charge. The SV Bespoke service is currently only available for SV and Autobiography SUVs.



