Lexus Achieves 2 Million Global Sales Of Electrified Vehicles In April 2021

Lexus announced that it had reached a milestone of 2 mllion global sales of electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021. Since the launch of the RX400h in 2005, Lexus has been a pioneer of electrification in the luxury market. Lexus has continued to expand its lineup of electrified vehicles to provide a wide range of options tailored to meet the needs of our customers and society. In fact, In India too the company offers a range of electrified models and has had much success with them.

Lexus' electrified vehicles have contributed to a cumulative reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 19 million tons

Lexus now sells nine models of electrified vehicles, including HEVs and BEVs, in approximately 90 countries and regions around the world. In 2020, 33 per cent of the Lexus models sold globally were electrified. According to the company since 2005, its electrified vehicles have contributed to a cumulative reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 19 million tons. This reduction is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of approximately 300,000 passenger cars each year for the past 15 years. Lexus will continue to lead the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions in line with our corporate mission of carbon neutrality and Sustainable Development Goals.

By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs.

Under the 'Lexus Electrified' vision announced in 2019, Lexus will evolve its electrification technology to realize enhanced vehicle performance characteristics and continue to provide customers with the fun and joy that the car brings. By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs. That year is also the target for the brand to offer electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range. The future expectation is that the sales of electrified models will exceed that of the pure-petrol variety. In addition, by 2050, Lexus will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.

In order to further accelerate the spread of electric vehicles, Lexus plans to introduce the first PHEV in a mass-market model in 2021, and a completely new model dedicated to BEVs in 2022. In addition, by utilising the electrification technologies such as motors, inverters, and batteries that Lexus has cultivated over the year in the field of HEVs, we will create new value and driving experience unique to Lexus electrified vehicles.

Future Lexus electrified models will feature DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4, our four-wheel-drive torque distribution technology, combines highly-precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that will improve vehicle dynamics.

