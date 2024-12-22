Lexus LF-ZC Concept To Be Showcased At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Lexus has revealed its plans to showcase the LF-ZC concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. First unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility show, Lexus had stated then that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production sometime in 2026. According to the luxury carmaker, LF-ZC stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst and says that the new LF-ZC will offer double the range of its current range of EVs.

Visually, the LF-ZC is a sharp-looking concept car, with its body sporting an array of cuts and creases. The front end features an enclosed grille flanked by edgy-looking clusters for the headlamps. Towards the side, the car features air vents, to enhance its aerodynamic efficiency and a series of sharp angular lines. The roofline of the vehicle is very much coupe-like, with a sharply raked C-pillar and flows down in a very aerodynamic fashion. Lexus says that the LF-ZC has a drag coefficient of 0.2 and will feature tech such as Steer-By-Wire and Direct4 all-wheel drive, as seen on models such as the Lexus RZ.

The Lexus LF-ZC has a futuristic cabin with a multitude of displays

The cabin of the LF-ZC looks futuristic with a pair of displays flanking the steering wheel on either side and a large digital instrument console. Of the two displays flanking the steering, the left unit features controls for various functions such as gear selection, ADAS functions, and drive mode selection. The right unit controls music, climate control, and phone functions while the screen in front of the co-driver is for other infotainment needs and other applications.

Lexus says that the new LF-ZC concept also features a new-generation AI-enabled voice assistant called Buttler that uses self-learning functions to optimally adjust vehicle settings for each user based on driving data and other in-car information.

Lexus said that the new LF-ZC will also offer double the range of its current range of EVs through the use of next-generation prismatic high-performance batteries. Lexus says that the new battery packs will feature a low profile and be lighter than existing units while also featuring greater energy density to offer improved aerodynamics and range.



