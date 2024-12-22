Login
Lexus LF-ZC Concept To Be Showcased At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Lexus had stated then that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production sometime in 2026
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Lexus will showcase the LF-ZC concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.
  • The concept was first unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
  • LF-ZC stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst.

Lexus has revealed its plans to showcase the LF-ZC concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. First unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility show, Lexus had stated then that the concept previews an EV that will make it to production sometime in 2026. According to the luxury carmaker,  LF-ZC stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst and says that the new LF-ZC will offer double the range of its current range of EVs.

 

Also Read: Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

undefined

Visually, the LF-ZC is a sharp-looking concept car, with its body sporting an array of cuts and creases. The front end features an enclosed grille flanked by edgy-looking clusters for the headlamps. Towards the side, the car features air vents, to enhance its aerodynamic efficiency and a series of sharp angular lines. The roofline of the vehicle is very much coupe-like, with a sharply raked C-pillar and flows down in a very aerodynamic fashion. Lexus says that the LF-ZC has a drag coefficient of 0.2 and will feature tech such as Steer-By-Wire and Direct4 all-wheel drive, as seen on models such as the Lexus RZ. 

 

Also Read: Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled

AD 4nXfIbc4uItwqzz tlsb HEr4qay KyNqKbaBsAQEkPilrZf2R1K38C11jVbo1fgtWu0Snpu84DT1b2bYAvmPYQ QnhPUjVQT epzW wonFjkq44j 0Iv3C O6zyms14qZaFOqZzEXg?key=p7wltfLW8 dNtC UDCmgHV

The Lexus LF-ZC has a futuristic cabin with a multitude of displays

 

The cabin of the LF-ZC looks futuristic with a pair of displays flanking the steering wheel on either side and a large digital instrument console. Of the two displays flanking the steering, the left unit features controls for various functions such as gear selection, ADAS functions, and drive mode selection. The right unit controls music, climate control, and phone functions while the screen in front of the co-driver is for other infotainment needs and other applications. 

 

Lexus says that the new LF-ZC concept also features a new-generation AI-enabled voice assistant called Buttler that uses self-learning functions to optimally adjust vehicle settings for each user based on driving data and other in-car information.

 

Also ReadLexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India
 

Lexus said that the new LF-ZC will also offer double the range of its current range of EVs through the use of next-generation prismatic high-performance batteries. Lexus says that the new battery packs will feature a low profile and be lighter than existing units while also featuring greater energy density to offer improved aerodynamics and range.


 

