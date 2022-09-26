Mahindra Commences Deliveries Of The All-New Scorpio-N

Almost 3 months after the SUV was launched in India, Mahindra has finally commenced the deliveries of the Scorpio-N on the occasion of Navratri. Mahindra had promised earlier that it will commence deliveries in the festive season, but the waiting periods are still soaring for the popular SUV, as is the case with the Mahindra Thar and XUV700 as well.

Also Read: New Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N garnered 1 lakh bookings within the first hour of bookings opening.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic And 4WD Variants Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 15.45 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N garnered as many as 25,000 bookings within the first minute of bookings opening on July 31, and the booking tally crossed over 1 lakh within the first hour, making the Scorpio-N an even bigger hit than the Mahindra Thar and XUV700. Not just that, the Scorpio-N also set the record of the fastest SUV to reach 1 lakh bookings in India. The demand for the Scorpio-N has been centred in the urban markets as opposed to the previous gen Scorpio , which sold more in the rural markets. Mahindra has also updated the previous gen Scorpio, and has relaunched it as Scorpio Classic , which is expected to pull the numbers from rural markets.

Also Read: Online Bookings Soar For Mahindra; Big Demand For Scorpio-N In Urban Markets

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Reassures First Scorpio-N Customers Of Introductory Prices Despite Payment Gateway Glitch

With the pending bookings in 6 digits, the waiting periods for the Scorpio-N have gone soaring. While Mahindra hasn't officially announced the waiting duration across variants, the first 25,000 units alone are seeking a waiting period of 4 months, with the top end Z8-L variant bookings getting priority over the rest.

Also Read: Mahindra Cites 4 Month Waiting Period For First 25,000 Units Of The Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in 5 variants, with the choice of both petrol & diesel engines.

Also Read: Review: Mahindra XUV400 Electric Compact SUV

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is launched in our market in 5 different variants. At the bottom of the tier is the Z2 variant. While the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, mStallion turbo petrol engine is tuned for 200 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque (370 Nm in manual), the Diesel engine in this variant is in a detuned state as compared to the higher variants. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the Z2 variant will put out 130 bhp, as opposed to 172 bhp in Z4 variants and above. 4x4 is on option from the Z4 variants and above too. The higher variants of the SUV, Z6, Z8 and Z8L get further added features. Furthermore, Mahindra also announced that the Scorpio-N has the lowest CO2 emissions in the segment.