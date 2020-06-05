Mahindra Racing To Plant A Tree For Every Twitch Viewer During Race At Home Challenge Finale This Weekend

Several manufacturers have rolled out innovative ways to contribute towards improving nature on World Environment Day and Mahindra Racing has announced its new initiative for the same. The motorsport arm of the company has announced that it will plant a tree for every viewer on Twitch during the Race At Home challenge finale this weekend. The Race At Home challenge is an e-sports competition that will conduct its final two rounds this weekend. The virtual racing program was initiated earlier this year during the red flag period in Formula E Season 6 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing said, "We have made very clear that sustainability is very important to us and is a key principle for Mahindra Racing. We were very pleased ahead of the season to be able to confirm our tree planting initiative and wanted to find a way to bring that to the Race At Home Challenge, and we're happy to have found that way with Twitch. We head into this weekend second in both the team and driver's battles and will be gunning for glory on the virtual streets."

Adding to the same, Farhan Ahmed, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Twitch said, "Our community notoriously loves gaming, community and charity. Here we see the perfect combination of all. We're excited to see them embrace this initiative - let's see how many trees we can plant!"

Mahindra Racing had announced at the start of Season 6 that the team will plant a tree for every Fanboost vote received for its drivers - Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome d'Ambrosio

The new initiative to plant a tree for Twitch users is an extension of Mahindra Racing's announcement at the start of Season 6. The team at the time had said that it will plant a tree for every Fanboost vote received by the team's drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome d'Ambrosio. The intent was for fans to have a direct positive impact on the environment by voting.

Mahindra Racing will plant a tree with a commitment of up to half a million trees. The initiative is a part of the team's sustainability theme. In fact, Mahindra Racing was the first and remains the only Formula E team to achieve FIA Sustainability Accreditation that was awarded in February 2019. The team aims to be carbon neutral this year. The Race At Home Challenge finale weekend will begin on June 13, 2020, at 8:00 pm (IST).

