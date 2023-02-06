Maruti Suzuki Delivers Grand Vitara Compact SUV To The Ambassador of Japan To India

A brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV was delivered to the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki and his wife, Satoshi Suzuki. The company delivered the new SUV to the Ambassador last week and shared the news on its social media platform earlier this week. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara delivered to the Ambassador is painted in ‘Opulent Red Midnight Black’. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara costs between Rs. 12.85 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol versions in the compact SUV segment.

Thank you, Ambassador of Japan Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki and Mrs. Suzuki, for giving us an opportunity to serve. A ‘Grand’ moment for us as you select Grand Vitara as your family car. Hope we live up to your expectations.@HiroSuzukiAmbJP @JapaninIndia pic.twitter.com/jGiX8BiWFj — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 4, 2023

Sibling to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Grand Vitara is offered with two engines, both of them being 1.5-litre petrol units. . Additionally, the Grand Vitara is also available with Suzuki AllGrip Select All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. Still, it is only paired with the mild hybrid engine and is available only with manual transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in 4 variants and is available in monotones and dual-tone paint finishes.

In terms of looks, the silhouette of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is identical to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, while it receives subtle cosmetic updates in its styling. Maruti Suzuki India has given its own unique touches to the front end of the car differentiating it from the Hyryder. There is a new grille at the front with a single slat and chrome inserts while the split headlamp design would give it an aggressive stance. The dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof is on offer on higher variants while the alloy wheels also sport a dual-tone treatment. At the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sports wraparound LED taillights, & a two-piece LED light bar.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme with soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. The 9.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system is sourced from the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the car also gets more creature comforts like an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and drive modes among others. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also features a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control and ventilated seats among others.

As already mentioned, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets two petrol engine options under its hood, coupled with either a mild-hybrid system or a strong-hybrid offering. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid variant is also India's most fuel-efficient SUV, delivering 27.97 kmpl. The powertrain belts out a combined output of 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 - 4,800 rpm. This engine is only available mated to an eCVT gearbox.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series mild hybrid powertrain is shared with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and it delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.11 kmpl and belts out 101 bhp and 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission duties on this engine are taken care of by a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed automatic gearbox is also on offer on higher variants.