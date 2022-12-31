  • Home
Mercedes To Double Electric Motor Output At Untertuerkheim: Report

The German carmaker's management and works council struck an agreement on restructuring the site in southwestern Germany, which also foresees a 20% reduction in fixed costs by 2025 compared with 2019 and workforce cuts, the report said, citing company sources.
authorBy Reuters
31-Dec-22 12:00 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.

