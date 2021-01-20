MINI India Sells 512 Vehicles In 2020

MINI India delivered 512 cars in calendar year 2020 (January - December). Withstanding the current market challenges and lockdown situation, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in second half of the year. In Q4 2020 (October - December), MINI India posted the highest-ever quarter with a remarkable growth of 34 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019 and also closed the year with highest-ever monthly sales in December.

The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales. The iconic MINI Hatch contributed 33 per cent while the very popular MINI Convertible contributed over 23 per cent. MINI India introduced four successful new Limited Edition Models in 2020 - the MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition, the MINI 60 Years Edition, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition and the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired. Three of these Limited Edition Models were exclusively launched online and were sold out within a few days.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "True to its genes, MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique."

In 2020, MINI India moved to a comprehensive digital-first approach starting with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. Customers were able to explore the entire range, configure a model of their choice, locate the nearest dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate the equated monthly instalments (EMI) as well as book their favourite MINI at the click of a button after which the cars are distributed from the nine authorized dealerships in India.

