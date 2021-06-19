MoRTH Notifies Uniform Format For Issuance Of PUC Certificate Across India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification for a uniform Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate for all vehicles across India. The transport ministry has also notified regarding linking the PUC database with the National Register. After the changes in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, the PUC form will have a QR code printed on it, with details of the vehicle, owner and the status of the emission, etc.

MoRT&H has issued a notification for a common format of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

This IT-enabled move would help in better control over polluting vehicles. pic.twitter.com/58xfZ6EebU — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 17, 2021

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 14th June 2021, for a common format of the PUC Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," an official statement from the road ministry said.

As per an official statement from the road ministry, the new PUC certificate will have the vehicle owner's name, contact number, and address, engine number and chassis number. Notably, only last four digits will be visible while other digits will be masked. The Ministry said, "The owner's mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee."

For the first time, the government has introduced the concept of a rejection slip. A common format of rejection slip will be issued to the vehicle owner in case the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the concerned emission norms. The document can be shown at the service centre for getting the vehicle serviced or can be used, in case the PUCC centre device is not working properly when tested at another centre.

According to the statement, if the enforcement officer has a reason to believe that a vehicle is not fulfilling the provisions of the emission standards, he can direct the owner or person-in-charge for conducting a test at any authorised PUC testing stations. The communication needs to carried out to the owner or person-in-charge of the vehicle in the form of writing or electronic modes.

"If the owner fails to comply with this, the registering authority shall, for reasons to be recorded in writing, suspend the certificate of registration of the vehicle and any permit granted, until such time a valid PUC certificate is generated," it said.

The Ministry also mentioned that enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles.