New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: Price Expectation

Royal Enfield is set to launch the new Classic 350 today, August 12, 2024. Since its launch in 2009, the Classic 350 has been one of Royal Enfield's highest-selling models. The updated model is expected to receive visual changes and some updates to keep it competitive against emerging rivals in this segment and bring a fresh appeal to the masses.

The latest iteration of the Classic 350 is expected to get subtle visual changes.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will maintain the current model's design but will undergo a few subtle cosmetic changes. This includes new paint schemes to provide a refreshed look. The new Classic 350 is expected to receive LED upgrades for the headlight, pilot lamps, and taillight.

The bike will be available in a range of variants, with new features primarily offered in the higher-end models. It is anticipated that a more comprehensive instrument console will be introduced, featuring an extended list of readings, possibly including distance-to-empty indicators.

The starting price for the current Royal Enfield Classic 350 is just over Rs. 1.93 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant. It is expected that prices for the refreshed Classic 350 will remain more or less in the same range and start at Rs 1.96 lakh and top out at Rs 2.27 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

On the powertrain front, the new Classic 350 will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine, also found in the Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

