New Royal Enfield Classic 350: What To Expect

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched on August 12, 2024. By far, Royal Enfield’s highest-selling model, and the model credited with contributing a lot to turning around the brand’s fortunes in its modern history, the updated Classic 350 will be a facelift in 2024, having already been updated a couple of years ago with the new J-series engine. Now, just ahead of the festive season, the bestselling Classic 350 is set to get freshly updated. Here’s a look at what you can expect to change on the 2024 model Royal Enfield Classic 350.



Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to carry forward its familiar silhouette but with small cosmetic and feature changes.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design & Features



The most significant change to the 2024 RE Classic 350 will be its design, which is expected to get subtle but significant changes to give it fresh appeal. The overall silhouette of the Classic 350 is likely to remain the same, which has been a crowd favourite, particularly in the domestic market. But there are expected to be some minor, but significant changes, including a range of new colour options, as well as minor feature updates, including LED lighting.



As always, there will be a range of variants, with new features reserved for the higher variants. A more comprehensive instrument console is expected with a longer list of read-outs, possibly even distance to empty readings. The Tripper navigation pod is likely to be retained for the higher variants, including the top-spec chrome variants like the current generation model of the Classic 350.

The same 350 cc, J-series engine is likely to be carried forward to the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350.



2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Powertrain



The engine of the updated Classic 350 is expected to remain the same J-series 350 cc, single-cylinder unit. Output is likely to remain the same with 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.



Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 First Ride Review

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Chassis & Cycle Parts



The dual-cradle chassis, as well as suspension (telescopic front fork, sprint type shocks) are likely to be carried forward to the next-generation Classic 350, as is the current braking set-up with dual-channel ABS (300 mm front disc, 270 mm rear disc) and combination of 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoke wheels.

Chassis, cycle parts and suspension components are also likely to remain unchanged on the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350.





2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price



Prices for the current Royal Enfield Classic 350 begin at just over Rs. 1.93 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Classic variant. In the updated Classic 350, prices are expected to remain more or less in the same ballpark, with extremely minor price correction.



