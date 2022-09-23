New TVS Jupiter 110 Classic Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 85,866

TVS has launched a new Jupiter 110 Classic to commemorate the scooter completing the five million unit sales milestone in India. Priced at Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Jupiter Classic is the most expensive variant of the Jupiter 110 range. This isn’t the first Jupiter Classic to be offered in India though this scooter does get some changes over the previous version.

The new Classic gets revised graphics, new diamond cut alloy wheels, a new dark brown finished leatherette seat, dark brown inner panelling and lesser use of chrome. The chrome trimming on the mirrors and front apron have been blacked out as are the logos and the rail housing the pillion backrest.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the ‘Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.’ It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter.”

The new Jupiter Classic also gets new dial art in the instrument cluster along with a USB charger, an engine kill switch and an all-in-one lock.

Coming to the engine, the 109.7cc, single-cylinder mill stays unchanged. It develops 7.8 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque and is paired with a CVT gearbox. Stopping power comes from a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear.