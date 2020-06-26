New Cars and Bikes in India

Nissan To Lay Off 200 Mexico Workers Amid Global Auto Slowdown

Nissan says that the changes in the global and local industry has forced the company to make important decisions to ensure the sustainability of operations in the today's challenging conditions.

| Updated:
0  Views
The job cuts will take place at a Nissan plant in the central state of Aguascalientes, in Mexico

Japanese automaker Nissan will lay off about 200 workers at a plant in Mexico amid local and global challenges facing the automotive industry, the carmaker said on Thursday.

"Stemming from changes in the global and local industry, we have had to make important decisions to ensure the sustainability of our operations in today's environment," a Nissan spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The job cuts will take place at a Nissan plant in the central state of Aguascalientes, the firm said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

