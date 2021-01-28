Norton Motorcycles' New Manufacturing Facility Nears Completion

Norton Motorcycles has revealed its new state-of-the-art production and manufacturing facility in Solihull near Birmingham, in the UK. After TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020, the British motorcycle brand moved its production base out of its former headquarters at Donington Hall. With Norton's parent company, TVS infusing multi million pounds of investment, the new facility will be the most advanced and state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the iconic British motorcycle brand's 122-year-old history. The new factory is expected to be opened by March 2021 and will become operational shortly afterwards.

Also Read: Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership

New Norton factory will have state-of-the-art equipment

According to Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, "The opening of the new headquarters represent a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world class standards our customers expect.

Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers

The new facility will serve as the headquarters of Norton Motorcycles

The new manufacturing facility will use modern-day, quality-assured production processes, and will serve as the central hub for all Norton operations. Some of the specialist tooling and equipment previously used at Donington Hall have been carried over to the new site, but the new facility will also get state-of-the-art new manufacturing equipment to ensure all bikes are built with great precision and quality.

Also Read: Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers

The headquarters will be home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support teams

The headquarters will be home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support teams as well as skilled production team that is resuming the manufacture of Norton motorcycles. Norton will resume production of the Commando Classic model at the Solihull site, building a limited number of bikes which will honour those customers who ordered and paid for a deposit on these bikes. Production of the Norton V4SS is also expected to resume after the new facility is opened for operations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.