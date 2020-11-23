New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+

Positive sentiment continues to be driven by the recent news about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines in development and the expectation that the OPEC+ meeting at the end of this month could see the group extend current cuts by 3-6 months.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Traders expect a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials expand View Photos
Traders expect a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials

Oil prices extended gains on Monday as traders eyed a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials, although prices were contained by renewed lockdowns in several countries.

Sentiment was also bolstered by hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, will keep crude output in check.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.17 a barrel by 0436 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.52 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped 5% last week.

"Positive sentiment continues to be driven by the recent good news about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines in development and the expectation that the OPEC+ meeting at the end of this month could see the group extend current cuts by 3-6 months," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at axi.

li5lkjsg

U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended that the nation's first COVID-19 inoculations could start soon

Newsbeep

U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended that the nation's first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of the government's vaccine development effort said on Sunday.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for "Operation Warp Speed", said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech [22UAy.DE], launching the largest inoculation campaign in U.S. history.

OPEC+, which meets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, is looking at options to delay by at least three months from January the tapering of their 7.7 million barrel per day (bpd) cuts by around 2 million bpd.

But smaller Russian oil companies are still planning to pump more crude this year despite a global deal to cut production as they have little leeway in managing the output of start-up fields, a group representing the producers said on Friday.

U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in 10 weeks even as producers return to the wellpad with crude prices mostly trading over $40 a barrel since mid June.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities