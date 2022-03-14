  • Home
  • News
  • Oil Prices Fall, Continuing Downward Trend From Last Week

Oil Prices Fall, Continuing Downward Trend From Last Week

Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline
authorBy car&bike Team
14-Mar-22 01:02 PM IST
Oil Prices Fall, Continuing Downward Trend From Last Week banner

Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 1.6%, to $110.85 a barrel by 6:47 p.m. ET (2247 GMT). WTI crude futures fell $2.41, or 2.2%, to $106.92 a barrel. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. Brent last week was down 4.8% after hitting $139.13 on March 7. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7. Both contracts last touched those price peaks in 2008. [O/R]

Investors have been concerned about a tighter oil market following Russia's action. Prices fell last week as traders assessed potential improvements to the supply outlook that has been disrupted by the Ukraine crisis.

Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow is intent on "destroying" its neighbor, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine talks are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA news agency.

Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks on Sunday.

Russia said on Sunday it was counting on China to help it withstand the economic blow from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Tips To Improve Your Car's Fuel Economy
Tips To Improve Your Car's Fuel Economy
3 months ago
Sri Lanka's Fuel, Gas Shortages Set To Ease, Central Bank Governor Says
Sri Lanka's Fuel, Gas Shortages Set To Ease, Central Bank Governor Says
4 months ago
EU's Borrell Hopeful Of Deal On Russian Oil Ban
EU's Borrell Hopeful Of Deal On Russian Oil Ban
4 months ago
India's Fuel Sales Moderate In April, Fall By 4% Month-On-Month
India's Fuel Sales Moderate In April, Fall By 4% Month-On-Month
4 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh