Over 1.98 Crore Traffic Challans Worth Rs. 1,898.73 Crore Issued In 2021: Gadkari

Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans worth Rs 1,898.73 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said 2,15,328 cases of road rage and rash driving were reported in 2021, as per the government's centralised database. According to data provided to the parliament, Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,26,037) and Kerala (17,41,932) challans.

Gadkari also said that authorities have issued over 40 lakh challans worth Rs 417 crore for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022. The step has been taken for improving road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

While the number of traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 before (between February 1, 2017 to August 31, 2019) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was 13,872,098, the number of cases after (September 1, 2019 to February, 2022) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314. The Minister also said that his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.