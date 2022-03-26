  • Home
  • News
  • Over 1.98 Crore Traffic Challans Worth Rs. 1,898.73 Crore Issued In 2021: Gadkari

Over 1.98 Crore Traffic Challans Worth Rs. 1,898.73 Crore Issued In 2021: Gadkari

According to data provided to the parliament, Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,26,037) and Kerala (17,41,932) challans.
authorBy car&bike Team
26-Mar-22 12:10 PM IST
Over 1.98 Crore Traffic Challans Worth Rs. 1,898.73 Crore Issued In 2021: Gadkari banner
Highlights
  • Authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans in 2021.
  • Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824.
  • Tamil Nadu stands second at 36,26,037 challans.

Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans worth Rs 1,898.73 crore for traffic violations across the country in 2021. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said 2,15,328 cases of road rage and rash driving were reported in 2021, as per the government's centralised database. According to data provided to the parliament, Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,26,037) and Kerala (17,41,932) challans.

Also Read: MoRTH Announces Rules For Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility And Automated Testing Stations

s0flada8

Delhi has seen the highest number of challans at 71,89,824.

Gadkari also said that authorities have issued over 40 lakh challans worth Rs 417 crore for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022. The step has been taken for improving road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

Also Read: MoRTH Introduces 'Bharat Series' Registration Mark For New Vehicles: Report

grs1710o

Tamil Nadu is the second state to attract highest challans at 36,26,037.

While the number of traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 before (between February 1, 2017 to August 31, 2019) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was 13,872,098, the number of cases after (September 1, 2019 to February, 2022) the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314. The Minister also said that his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

Related Articles
MoRTH Digitises Vehicle Scrappage By Reducing Few Processes
MoRTH Digitises Vehicle Scrappage By Reducing Few Processes
7 days ago
Government To Formulate New Policy On Road Speed Limits, Vehicle Horns: Report
Government To Formulate New Policy On Road Speed Limits, Vehicle Horns: Report
8 days ago
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
MoRTH Makes 58 RTO Services Online Based On Aadhaar Authentication
11 days ago
Toyota Camry Flex-Fuel Sedan India Launch On September 28, Says Nitin Gadkari
Toyota Camry Flex-Fuel Sedan India Launch On September 28, Says Nitin Gadkari
12 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?