Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck

Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd (PVPL) has announced the launch of a new diesel-powered three-wheeler for the cargo segment, the Ape' Xtra LDX+, which will come with a longer 6 feet deck area. The company says that while the Piaggio Ape' Xtra range already comes with diesel models with 5 feet and 5.5 feet decks, the new variant with 6 feet deck length addresses the need for high volume load with more space requirement, directly improving the earnability of customers. The Ape' Xtra LDX+ has been launched at an introductory price of ₹ 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). That makes it about ₹ 2,000 more expensive compared to the 5.5 feet Ape Xtra LDX model.

Commenting on the new launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd. Said, "At Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. Our new BSVI performance range has been a huge success in the market due to superior specs than competition products. Ape' Xtra LDX +, with longer deck size, will enable our customers to earn more and will further strengthen our position as a leader in the 3-wheeler cargo category."

Compared to the regular Ape Xtra LDX, the Ape' Xtra LDX+, with the 6 feet deck, is now 150 mm longer at 3295 mm, while the wheelbase has grown by 180 mm to 2100 mm. The width and height remain unchanged at 1490 mm and 1770 mm, respectively. The vehicle tips the scales at 492 kilograms, that makes it 13 kilograms heavier, but the gross vehicle weight (GVW) stands unchanged at 975 kg. The new Ape' Xtra LDX+ is powered by the same 599 cc diesel engine that is tuned to make about 9 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox along with a new aluminium clutch that is claimed to offer a smoother driving experience and long life of up to 30,000 km.

Commenting on the new product, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, "Through market research, we saw the latent need of a longer deck product required by the customer to carry high volume loads with higher unit length. The more powerful 599 cc smart BS6 engine gave us an opportunity to develop this variant on our already proven diesel platform. We feel that the 6ft variant will especially be suitable for captive customers & e-commerce delivery businesses and will give stiff competition to 4Wh SCV cargo products".

Bookings and enquiries related to test drives of the Ape' Xtra LDX+ diesel can be made at PVPL's dealerships across India. It can also be booked online at PVPL CV business e-commerce site.

