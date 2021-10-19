Planning To Buy A Skoda Kushaq? 5 Pros And Cons
Here are the top five pros and cons that you need to check out before buying the Skoda Kushaq compact SUV.
Highlights
- The Skoda Kushaq is locally made with over 95 per cent local content
- The Kushaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI & 1.5-litre TSI engine
- The Skoda Kushaq is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform.
Skoda Auto India launched the all-new Kushaq compact SUV in the country earlier this year. The SUV marked the Czech carmaker's entry into the competitive compact SUV segment. Prices for the SUV starts from Rs. 10.50 lakh, and going all the way up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has received a decent response from the market, and the company had crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone last month. The SUV is available in three variants- Active, Ambition and Style. We list below the top five pros and cons of the Kushaq.
Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Bookings Cross 10,000 Mark
Pros
- It's the first SUV to be introduced under the company's India 2.0 project. In fact, it's the first model from the brand to be built on the India-specific MQB-A0 IN platform with over 95 per cent local content.
- The Skoda Kushaq looks muscular and aggressive with a bold grille, sharp LED headlamps, beefy cladding, skid plates and a set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. The main underline of the SUV is its fit and finish with impeccable built quality.
- Skoda offers the Kushaq SUV with two petrol versions - 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, offering customers an option to choose the one that is in line with their requirements. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual while 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG are available as optional.
- The SUV is packed with several features including front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wireless MirrorLink, ambient lighting, sunroof, a seven-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, steering-mounted controls, wireless charger, touch-controlled climatronic with Air care function, and more.
- Keeping up with the customer demand, the carmaker added six airbags and TPMS to Style AT 1.0L and 1.5L variants of the Kushaq at an additional cost of Rs. 40,000. Do note, these features were missing on the variants at the time of launch.
Cons
- The Kushaq SUV misses out on a diesel option. We think Skoda could have offered an option of one as segment leaders like the Creta and Seltos are available in a diesel version.
- The Kushaq is the smallest in terms of overall proportions compared to its arch rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. But it has the longest wheelbase measuring 2651 mm.
- The Skoda Kushaq misses out on a connected car suite, which is already offered on both Korean SUVs. We believe it would have added to the feature list and made the SUV more feature-rich.
- The top-end 1.5-litre Style AT variant, which is priced at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom), is more expensive than the Creta and Seltos making a very steep proposition for customers.
- The SUV has a boot space of 385-litre that is lesser than its direct rivals, and the rear seat is best suited only for two adult passengers and one child.
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?