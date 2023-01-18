  • Home
  • News
  • Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat

Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat

The Candela C-8 uses the same 69 kWh battery pack and DC charging technology as the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor.
authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
18-Jan-23 10:46 AM IST
Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat banner
Highlights
  • Top Speed of the Candela C-8 is 41 kmph
  • Expected all electric range is 106 km on a single charge
  • Polestar also supplies DC fast charging technology for the Candela C-8

The new Candela C-8 ‘powered by Polestar’ is the first product from a partnership between Polestar and Candela. The two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement in August 2022 for Polestar to supply batteries and technology to power Candela’s electric hydrofoil boats. 

The Candela C-8 uses the same 69 kWh battery pack and DC charging technology as the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor. Candela expects range of up to 57 nautical miles (106 km approximately) on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots, comparing favourably with internal combustion engine powerboats, and with a high-speed range 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats. 

In addition to the 69-kWh battery pack from Polestar 2, Polestar also supplies DC fast charging technology 

The Candela C-8 uses an efficient direct drive pod motor – the Candela C-POD – and ‘flies’ on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional motorboats. 

The Candela C-8 uses an efficient direct drive pod motor – the Candela C-POD – and ‘flies’ on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds

In addition to the 69-kWh battery pack from Polestar 2, Polestar also supplies DC fast charging technology for the Candela C-8, as well as sharing Research and Development capabilities to integrate the technology and software in a marine application to transfer it from land to sea.

Related Articles
Polestar 3 To Come With Google’s New HD Map
Polestar 3 To Come With Google’s New HD Map
4 hours ago
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
18 days ago
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
18 days ago
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
Polestar Revenue Doubles As It Rides Electric Car Boom
24 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VXI
2014 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VXI
40,300 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
car
Upcoming
Volvo EX90 Recharge
Expected Launch: 13-Mar-24

Question Of The Day

What do you think about the ongoing Auto Expo?

Volvo Cars

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line