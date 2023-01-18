Polestar Batteries Power Candela C-8 Boat

The new Candela C-8 ‘powered by Polestar’ is the first product from a partnership between Polestar and Candela. The two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement in August 2022 for Polestar to supply batteries and technology to power Candela’s electric hydrofoil boats.

The Candela C-8 uses the same 69 kWh battery pack and DC charging technology as the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor. Candela expects range of up to 57 nautical miles (106 km approximately) on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots, comparing favourably with internal combustion engine powerboats, and with a high-speed range 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats.

In addition to the 69-kWh battery pack from Polestar 2, Polestar also supplies DC fast charging technology

The Candela C-8 uses an efficient direct drive pod motor – the Candela C-POD – and ‘flies’ on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional motorboats.

In addition to the 69-kWh battery pack from Polestar 2, Polestar also supplies DC fast charging technology for the Candela C-8, as well as sharing Research and Development capabilities to integrate the technology and software in a marine application to transfer it from land to sea.