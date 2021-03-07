Porsche Introduces 2 New e-Bikes

We all knew Porsche as the carmaker but now the company is expanding its range of e-mobility products by introducing 2 new ebikes. Available in Europe for now, the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross are the first e-bikes from the carmaker. The full-suspension carbon frame featuring an organic shape inspired by the lines of the Porsche Taycan, the powerful, latest-generation Shimano motor and the Magura high-performance brakes are just three of the features that ensure top performance. Both models were developed in collaboration with eBike expert Rotwild and are manufactured in Dieburg, Germany.

The Porsche eBike Sport is perfect for daily rides, whether in the city or countryside, on the way to work or enjoying some free time. The new, powerful and ultra-compact Shimano EP8 motor, which provides motor support up to 25 kmph, and Shimano electronic gear shifting system guarantee optimum performance.

Also Read: Porsche Unveils A Practical Taycan Cross Turismo

The Porsche eBike Sport is perfect for daily rides, whether in the city or countryside, on the way to work or enjoying some free time

Thanks to the Magura high-performance brakes that are integrated into the handlebars, the Porsche eBike Sport has a clean and compact cockpit. The elegant and puristic design is emphasized by M99 LED lights from lighting specialist Supernova, which are embedded in the handlebar stem and aerodynamic seat post. In addition, high-quality suspension components such as the Magura upside-down suspension fork and the Fox rear shock absorber, in combination with smooth-running tires, provide a sporty and balanced ride on asphalt or gentle terrain.

The Porsche eBike Cross is at home in the countryside, off the beaten path and away from roads. The powerful motor, newly developed by Shimano, demonstrates its full ability in difficult terrain and delivers maximum performance while maintaining a natural riding sensation. The Magura-MT Trail high-performance brakes have extra-large, heat-resistant brake discs that ensure optimum deceleration, while the mechanical Shimano XT 12-fold shifting system enables fast gear changes according to the rider's needs and the terrain.

Both models were developed in collaboration with eBike expert Rotwild and are manufactured in Dieburg, Germany.

Also Read: Report: Apple Poaches Porsche's Head Of Cayenne For Project Titan​

The hydraulically adjustable Crankbrothers Highline seat post ensures the seat can be quickly adjusted to varying degrees in order to find the perfect position. The ergonomically designed handlebars guarantee full control at all times. They feature the Shimano color display, which shows not only speed but also distance and range in real time. The clean design is rounded out by a full-suspension carbon frame, which perfectly combines the spirit of adventure with style.

Both models were inspired by the sporty character of the Porsche Taycan. The wheels draw inspiration from the naturally shaped carbon frame of the vehicle's fly line. The elaborate design, developed by Studio F. A. Porsche, ensures optimum reflection of light.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.