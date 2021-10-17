Porsche's 3D Printed Bucket Seat Now Available For The Cayman, 911 & Boxster In Europe

A group of Porsche drivers has been putting a new 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat through its paces, including at the Manthey-Racing Nordschleife Trackdays 20/21, in a pilot phase that has generated valuable customer feedback. Following some final adjustments, the customised seat is now available as part of the new Performance Parts offering from Porsche Tequipment. The seat is suitable for various Boxster, Cayman and 911 models. From February 2022 onwards, it can also be ordered from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur as a standard feature and it will be integrated into the Porsche Car Configurator at this point too. In addition to its unique look, the new central section of the seat is its main innovation: parts of the cushion and backrest surfaces are produced using a 3D printer and are available in three different rigidity grades, meaning the seat can be customised to suit the customer's specific needs.

The 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat is based on Porsche's lightweight full bucket seat

Compared to conventional full bucket seats, the new seat is also more than eight per cent lighter. The new Porsche Mission R, which has just celebrated its world premiere at the IAA Mobility motor show, also features a 3D-print bodyform full bucket seat. This concept study of a fully electric GT racing vehicle embodies Porsche's vision for how customer motorsport could look in the future. The 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat is available for all Porsche models that are offered with the conventional full bucket seat (order number Q1K or P11). The seat can also be retrofitted in vehicles that have already been delivered, and some models can even have the full bucket seat fitted on the passenger side. The assembly process takes just a few minutes at a Porsche Centre. The price per seat is 2,677.50 euros (approx.. Rs. 2.33 lakh/seat)

The 3D-printed bodyform full bucket seat is based on Porsche's lightweight full bucket seat and features a sandwich construction: a base support made from expanded polypropylene (EPP) is bonded to a breathable comfort layer consisting of a mixture of polyurethane-based materials made using additive manufacturing - in other words using a 3D printer. The components are clipped together. This innovative joining technology means that the seat generates no emissions associated with adhesives.

The outer skin of the seat is made of Race-Tex. This non-slip material offers plenty of support in the seat and the unique perforated surface enables improved passive ventilation.