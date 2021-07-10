Rath Yatra 2021: About 60 Skoda Kushaq SUVs To Be Delivered In Ahmedabad

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV recently went on sale in India with prices starting at Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Auto India will commence deliveries of the SUV across its dealerships from July 12, 2021, which coincides with the auspicious day of the Rath Yatra festival. On this special day, around 60 Kushaq SUVs will be handed over to customers in the city of Ahmedabad. We reached out to the dealership, and it has confirmed to us that such massive deliveries scheduled for the first day of the annual festival.

The Skoda Kushaq SUV is the brand's first model under the India 2.0 strategy.

Do note, the carmaker will begin deliveries for the 1.0-litre TSI variant only. However, the powerful 1.5-litre variant will be handed over to the customers later next month. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 10.50 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in a total of seven variants across three trims - Active, Ambition and Style.

During a recent episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We will start delivering the cars from 12th of July, that's the plan. And we should be able to deliver a good number of cars. But the 12th of July will be the delivery date of the 1.0-litre TSI, and then 1.5-litre TSI will start being delivered to customers about a month later. So that's a bit of a dense delay to the 1.5-litre as well. The test drive cars for the 1.5-litre TSI will also come later. So customers need to add a little bit more time for the 1.5-litre, not long. But the 1.0-litre will take the majority of the volumes."

The Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engines & three trims - Active, Ambition and Style.

The Kushaq SUV is offered in two petrol engines. The former is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol which is good for 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, It comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional six-speed automatic transmission. The latter is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol, which is offered only on the top-of-the-line Style trim. The mill is tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated with a 6-speed manual and an optional seven-speed DSG gearbox. The Kushaq competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and the likes.