ReiseMoto Becomes Pan-India Distributor for MT Helmets; Launches MT Stinger 2 in India

ReiseMoto has been officially appointed as the pan-India distributor for MT Helmets, marking yet another step towards expanding access to globally recognised riding gear for motorcyclists in the Indian market. With this partnership, ReiseMoto aims to strengthen MT Helmets’ presence in the country through the brand’s growing retail and distribution network.

As part of this collaboration, the first product to be introduced is the MT Stinger 2, a full-face helmet, priced at Rs 6,699 for solid colours and Rs 7,099 for graphic designs. Marketed as feature-equipped and safety-focused offering, the Stinger 2 is certified for SHARP 5-Star safety rating along with ECE 22.06 licence.

The MT Stinger 2 incorporates practical features that are aimed at everyday usability. It gets the MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System) visor system, which allows for quick and tool-less visor changing, and is intercom-ready.

As far as comfort and convenience is concerned, the helmet is equipped with a micrometric double teeth closure system for secure fastening, along with inner lining that are hypoallergenic, fully removable, and washable. These features are aimed at improving long-term usability, especially for riders who use their helmets daily.

With ReiseMoto being the official distributor, availability of MT Helmets products and accessories is expected to improve across India. The Stinger 2 helmet will soon be available across all ReiseMoto outlets and authorised partners across India.