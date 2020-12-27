Report: Tesla Prepping India Entry For Jan 2021, Model 3 To Come By Q1 FY2022

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have fuelled the growth of the company

Tesla's entry in India has been foreshadowed for more than half a decade. Elon Musk himself said this numerous times, including earlier this year. But now a report by ET AUTO claims that Tesla is preparing to officially enter India as soon as next month, January 2021. It states that Tesla will open pre-bookings for the Model 3 and then start deliveries for the car by June or the end of Q1 2021-2022.

Tesla Model 3 Is Being Manufactured In China

"According to sources privy to the matter, the world's most valued automobile corporation by market cap has sealed plans to resume bookings next month and start delivery by the end of the first quarter of 2021-22," said the report.

In October Musk had tweeted that Tesla will launch in India in 2021. Tesla has also explored opening an R&D centre and a battery manufacturing facility in the country. The company has had plans to enter India since 2016 when it began pre-bookings for the Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 Is Probably Going To Be Very Expensive

It has been said that Tesla will be importing the car fully, perhaps from China and will be selling them online itself. It will not be selling the cars via dealerships. It has been rumoured that the car could cost as much as Rs 55 lakhs. The car has a range of up to 500 kilometres and a top speed of 162 kmph. It can even do 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company.

Today, Tesla is the world's most valuable automotive company in the world with its sale being fueled majorly by the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

