Rider Mania 2022: Royal Enfield Unveils 1:3 Scale Models For Classic 350 & Classic 500

At the Rider Mania 2022, Royal Enfield also showcased 1:3 scale models for its Classic 350 & Classic 500 motorcycles, which will be sold across dealerships in India.
Without a doubt, the highlight of the Rider Mania 2022 was the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which was recently unveiled at EICMA 2022, and was now displayed in India for the first time. But apart from that, there was another thing that caught people's eyes; but this was not as big - literally - as the Super Meteor 650. Enter the Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Classic 500 1:3 scale models.

Royal Enfield has unveiled 1:3 scale models for one of its most famous motorcycle, the Classic. Based on the last generation Classic, the scale models are in both 350 guise as well as the 500 guise - which was discontinued once the BS6 emissions norms kicked in. Royal Enfield is selling these scale models for a sum of Rs. 67,990. The Classic 1:3 scale model will be offered in 18 colours - 8 of which are reserved for Rider Mania 2022 visitors - and can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 2000. It will be on sale across Royal Enfield showrooms, and Royal Enfield will consider making other models too, depending on the demand.

