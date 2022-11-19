Rider Mania 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Bookings Open; Launch In January 2023

Royal Enfield unveiled its upcoming middleweight cruiser - Super Meteor 650 - at the EICMA 2022 , and Royal Enfield has finally brought the bike to Indian shores without any further delays. The Super Meteor 650 has made its Indian debut at the ongoing Rider Mania 2022, & Royal Enfield has also opened the pre-bookings for the motorcycle, albeit only for the Rider Mania 2022 attendees for now. The Super Meteor 650 is expected to be launched in India in January 2023, and at the time of launch, the Super Meteor 650 is expected to be the costliest Royal Enfield on sale, with the expected pricing being around Rs. 3.5 lakh mark (Ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 boasts the quintessential retro cruiser design with an upright riding position, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a chunky fender for the rear tyre, circular LED headlight (a first for any RE motorcycle), a round taillight, an old-school two-piece scalloped seat with no grab-rails, and twin-exhaust setup which is prominently positioned. The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 builds up on the Meteor 350's design and looks quite like an elder sibling to RE's junior cruiser. Additionally, it gets up-side down forks up front, which are also a first for any RE motorcycle. It is built on the same platform as the 650 twins, but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The cruiser is powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine which is mated to a six-speed gearbox, and it belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm.