Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Deliveries Begin In India

First unveiled in November 2024, the Flying Flea C6 has now started reaching customers in India. Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of its debut electric motorcycle in Bengaluru, where it has also established a dedicated sales, service and support network for the new EV brand.

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The company is adopting a city-by-city rollout plan for the Flying Flea range, with Bengaluru becoming the first market where customers started taking deliveries of the C6. The motorcycle is available in two colour options: Storm Black and Flea Green, priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can also opt for a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which lowers the upfront vehicle cost to Rs 1.99 lakh, with battery usage charged separately.

Royal Enfield has also put in place a dedicated ownership network for Flying Flea customers in the city. The setup follows a hub-and-spoke model, with a central service hub located in BTM Layout handling specialised repairs and technical support, while multiple spoke centres across Bengaluru take care of routine servicing and maintenance. The company is also leveraging its existing retail footprint by operating Flying Flea outlets within select Royal Enfield dealerships and service centres.

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The brand’s first EV runs on a 3.91 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet electric motor that develops 20.6 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 60 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system.

The motorcycle tips the scale at 124 kg, which helps it deliver brisk performance. Royal Enfield claims a 0-60 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 115 kmph. The company also quotes a range of up to 154 km on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC).

The Flying Flea C6 comes equipped with a 2.2 kW onboard charger. Using a standard 16-amp wall socket, Royal Enfield says the battery can be charged from empty to full in 2 hours and 15 minutes, while a 20-80 per cent charge takes a little over an hour. There is also a choice between Rapid, Standard and Trickle charging modes depending on requirements.

Staying true to the Flying Flea's retro-inspired design theme, the C6 features a round 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. The display houses various vehicle functions, including adjustable regenerative braking settings. Other notable features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 27-watt USB-C charging port and an electronic handlebar lock. Safety equipment includes disc brakes at both ends, supported by lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.