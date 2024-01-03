Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been ruling the roost for a few months now and one of the most asked questions that we have had from our viewers is explaining the difference between the old model and the new. So, here’s a quick video which details the differences between both models and gives you a better perspective of how the motorcycle and the brand evolved from the old model to the new one.

Design

Its vastly different, the design of the old and the new motorcycle. The older Himalayan had an industrial, bare bones look to it. But the new model has a more evolved ADV look to it. Despite being a 450, it looks like a bigger motorcycle and definitely has better presence, thanks to the redesigned fuel tank and new engine packaging. The stance of the new Himalayan is taller too. Our opinion is that the newer model is the better looking one too.

Engine

The older model had a 411 cc air-cooled long stroke engine which made 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm. The motor had the pulling power of a tractor down at the bottom end and was paired to a clunky 5-speed gearbox. The new-gen Himalayan is completely different from the older model. It gets a 452 cc single-cylinder engine which is not only liquid-cooled but gets a DOHC setup. It makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. Plus, it is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It may not be the smoothest single out there, but it is a vastly superior engine with oodles of engaging performance.

Specifications New Himalayan Old Himalayan Displacement 452 cc 411 cc Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC Single-cylinder, air-cooled Max Power 39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slip & assist 5-speed gearbox

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The older model was built on a split-cradle frame and was suspended on 41 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. It was tough and durable. The new Himalayan is built on a twin-spar tubular frame which is lighter. It gets 43 mm upside down fork from Showa and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel up front stays the same at 200 mm, while the travel at the rear increases from 180 mm on the older model to 200 mm on the newer model.

Specifications New Himalayan Old Himalayan Chassis Type Tubular twin-spar Split-cradle Front Suspension 43 mm USD 41 mm telescopic Rear Suspension Monoshock with linkage Monoshock with linkage Front Tyre 90/90-21 90/90-21 Rear Tyre 140/80-17 120/90-17 Front Brake 320 mm with 2-piston callipers 300 mm with 2-piston callipers Rear Brake 270 mm with single-piston calliper 240 mm with single-piston calliper

Dimensions/Adjustable Seat Height

Needless to say, the new Himalayan grows bigger in size but loses 3 kg in weight too. Plus, the ground clearance increases by 10 mm too. One can also change the seat height on the new Himalayan, from the standard 825 mm to 845 mm and vice-versa. There is an optional seat with a height of 805 mm, which can be purchased as an accessory.

Specifications New Himalayan Old Himalayan Length 2,245 mm 2,190 mm Width 852 mm 840 mm Height 1,316 mm (without flyscreen) 1,370 mm (with flyscreen) Wheelbase 1,510 mm 1,465 mm Ground Clearance 230 mm 220 mm Kerb Weight 196 kg 199 kg Seat Height 825 mm - 845 mm 800 mm Fuel Capacity 17 litres 15 litres

Electronics & Instrument Console

The new Himalayan is again quite superior to the older model in terms of electronics and features. The new model gets ride-by-wire and two riding modes – performance and eco. The rear ABS can be switched off in both modes. The other highlight is the integration of Google Maps on the TFT console of the new model, which is first in segment. It is very useful feature. The new model also gets a USB port to charge your devices on the go.

Pricing

Prices for the new Himalayan start at Rs. 2.85 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.98 lakh after a revision from January 1, 2024. In comparison, prices of the old Himalayan stared at Rs. 2.16 lakh.

We hope this helps you understand the difference between the old and the new Himalayan. Just to refresh your memory, the old Himalayan is not on sale anymore, with the exception of few remaining models in stock.