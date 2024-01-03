Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New

We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is vastly different from the older model
  • It gets a new engine and is built on a new frame
  • The mechanical components and features are quite different too

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been ruling the roost for a few months now and one of the most asked questions that we have had from our viewers is explaining the difference between the old model and the new. So, here’s a quick video which details the differences between both models and gives you a better perspective of how the motorcycle and the brand evolved from the old model to the new one.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Prices Increased

 

Design

Its vastly different, the design of the old and the new motorcycle. The older Himalayan had an industrial, bare bones look to it. But the new model has a more evolved ADV look to it. Despite being a 450, it looks like a bigger motorcycle and definitely has better presence, thanks to the redesigned fuel tank and new engine packaging. The stance of the new Himalayan is taller too. Our opinion is that the newer model is the better looking one too.  

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Real World Review

 

Engine

The older model had a 411 cc air-cooled long stroke engine which made 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm. The motor had the pulling power of a tractor down at the bottom end and was paired to a clunky 5-speed gearbox. The new-gen Himalayan is completely different from the older model. It gets a 452 cc single-cylinder engine which is not only liquid-cooled but gets a DOHC setup. It makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. Plus, it is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It may not be the smoothest single out there, but it is a vastly superior engine with oodles of engaging performance.

SpecificationsNew HimalayanOld Himalayan
Displacement452 cc411 cc
Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHCSingle-cylinder, air-cooled
Max Power39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm24 bhp at 6,500 rpm
Peak Torque40 Nm at 5,500 rpm32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with slip & assist5-speed gearbox

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The older model was built on a split-cradle frame and was suspended on 41 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. It was tough and durable. The new Himalayan is built on a twin-spar tubular frame which is lighter. It gets 43 mm upside down fork from Showa and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel up front stays the same at 200 mm, while the travel at the rear increases from 180 mm on the older model to 200 mm on the newer model.  

SpecificationsNew HimalayanOld Himalayan
Chassis TypeTubular twin-sparSplit-cradle
Front Suspension43 mm USD41 mm telescopic
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with linkageMonoshock with linkage
Front Tyre90/90-2190/90-21
Rear Tyre140/80-17120/90-17
Front Brake320 mm with 2-piston callipers300 mm with 2-piston callipers
Rear Brake270 mm with single-piston calliper240 mm with single-piston calliper

 

Dimensions/Adjustable Seat Height

Needless to say, the new Himalayan grows bigger in size but loses 3 kg in weight too. Plus, the ground clearance increases by 10 mm too. One can also change the seat height on the new Himalayan, from the standard 825 mm to 845 mm and vice-versa. There is an optional seat with a height of 805 mm, which can be purchased as an accessory. 

SpecificationsNew HimalayanOld Himalayan
Length2,245 mm2,190 mm
Width 852 mm840 mm
Height 1,316 mm (without flyscreen)1,370 mm (with flyscreen)
Wheelbase1,510 mm1,465 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm220 mm
Kerb Weight196 kg199 kg
Seat Height 825 mm - 845 mm800 mm
Fuel Capacity17 litres15 litres

 

Electronics & Instrument Console

The new Himalayan is again quite superior to the older model in terms of electronics and features. The new model gets ride-by-wire and two riding modes – performance and eco. The rear ABS can be switched off in both modes. The other highlight is the integration of Google Maps on the TFT console of the new model, which is first in segment. It is very useful feature. The new model also gets a USB port to charge your devices on the go. 

Pricing

Prices for the new Himalayan start at Rs. 2.85 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.98 lakh after a revision from January 1, 2024. In comparison, prices of the old Himalayan stared at Rs. 2.16 lakh.  

We hope this helps you understand the difference between the old and the new Himalayan. Just to refresh your memory, the old Himalayan is not on sale anymore, with the exception of few remaining models in stock. 

# Himalayan 450# New Himalayan# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan# Himalayan 411
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, undefined
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, undefined
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, undefined
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, undefined
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, undefined
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, undefined
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, undefined
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, undefined
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, undefined
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, undefined
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19178 second ago

Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11043 second ago

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system

2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9919 second ago

The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.

Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
Listed: Tata Motors' Four New Electric SUVs Coming In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9757 second ago

All of these EVs are largely in the SUV body style

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5956 second ago

The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

TKM's initiatives, such as the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program, and a host of product launches have contributed significantly to their record-breaking performance

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network

Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.

Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
Auto Sales December 2023: Ola Electric Registers 74 Per Cent Growth, Captures 40 Per Cent Market Share
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India
Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved