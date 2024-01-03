Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
By Carandbike Team
4 mins read
Published on January 3, 2024
- The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is vastly different from the older model
- It gets a new engine and is built on a new frame
- The mechanical components and features are quite different too
The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been ruling the roost for a few months now and one of the most asked questions that we have had from our viewers is explaining the difference between the old model and the new. So, here’s a quick video which details the differences between both models and gives you a better perspective of how the motorcycle and the brand evolved from the old model to the new one.
Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Prices Increased
Design
Its vastly different, the design of the old and the new motorcycle. The older Himalayan had an industrial, bare bones look to it. But the new model has a more evolved ADV look to it. Despite being a 450, it looks like a bigger motorcycle and definitely has better presence, thanks to the redesigned fuel tank and new engine packaging. The stance of the new Himalayan is taller too. Our opinion is that the newer model is the better looking one too.
Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Real World Review
Engine
The older model had a 411 cc air-cooled long stroke engine which made 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm. The motor had the pulling power of a tractor down at the bottom end and was paired to a clunky 5-speed gearbox. The new-gen Himalayan is completely different from the older model. It gets a 452 cc single-cylinder engine which is not only liquid-cooled but gets a DOHC setup. It makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. Plus, it is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It may not be the smoothest single out there, but it is a vastly superior engine with oodles of engaging performance.
|Specifications
|New Himalayan
|Old Himalayan
|Displacement
|452 cc
|411 cc
|Engine
|Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC
|Single-cylinder, air-cooled
|Max Power
|39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|24 bhp at 6,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|40 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with slip & assist
|5-speed gearbox
Chassis & Cycle Parts
The older model was built on a split-cradle frame and was suspended on 41 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear. It was tough and durable. The new Himalayan is built on a twin-spar tubular frame which is lighter. It gets 43 mm upside down fork from Showa and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel up front stays the same at 200 mm, while the travel at the rear increases from 180 mm on the older model to 200 mm on the newer model.
|Specifications
|New Himalayan
|Old Himalayan
|Chassis Type
|Tubular twin-spar
|Split-cradle
|Front Suspension
|43 mm USD
|41 mm telescopic
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock with linkage
|Monoshock with linkage
|Front Tyre
|90/90-21
|90/90-21
|Rear Tyre
|140/80-17
|120/90-17
|Front Brake
|320 mm with 2-piston callipers
|300 mm with 2-piston callipers
|Rear Brake
|270 mm with single-piston calliper
|240 mm with single-piston calliper
Dimensions/Adjustable Seat Height
Needless to say, the new Himalayan grows bigger in size but loses 3 kg in weight too. Plus, the ground clearance increases by 10 mm too. One can also change the seat height on the new Himalayan, from the standard 825 mm to 845 mm and vice-versa. There is an optional seat with a height of 805 mm, which can be purchased as an accessory.
|Specifications
|New Himalayan
|Old Himalayan
|Length
|2,245 mm
|2,190 mm
|Width
|852 mm
|840 mm
|Height
|1,316 mm (without flyscreen)
|1,370 mm (with flyscreen)
|Wheelbase
|1,510 mm
|1,465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|220 mm
|Kerb Weight
|196 kg
|199 kg
|Seat Height
|825 mm - 845 mm
|800 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|17 litres
|15 litres
Electronics & Instrument Console
The new Himalayan is again quite superior to the older model in terms of electronics and features. The new model gets ride-by-wire and two riding modes – performance and eco. The rear ABS can be switched off in both modes. The other highlight is the integration of Google Maps on the TFT console of the new model, which is first in segment. It is very useful feature. The new model also gets a USB port to charge your devices on the go.
Pricing
Prices for the new Himalayan start at Rs. 2.85 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.98 lakh after a revision from January 1, 2024. In comparison, prices of the old Himalayan stared at Rs. 2.16 lakh.
We hope this helps you understand the difference between the old and the new Himalayan. Just to refresh your memory, the old Himalayan is not on sale anymore, with the exception of few remaining models in stock.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19178 second ago
Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.
-11043 second ago
The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system
-9919 second ago
The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.
-9757 second ago
All of these EVs are largely in the SUV body style
-5956 second ago
The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.
39 minutes ago
TKM's initiatives, such as the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program, and a host of product launches have contributed significantly to their record-breaking performance
1 hour ago
Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years
15 hours ago
The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network
16 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.
17 hours ago
Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share
23 hours ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
23 hours ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
3 days ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
6 days ago
The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.
7 days ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.