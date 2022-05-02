Royal Enfield Partners With Alpinestars To Launch New Range Of Riding Gear

Royal Enfield has joined hands with well-known Italian motorcycle riding gear maker Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance. The riding gear range comes with purpose-built CE-certified riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers with Alipnestars patented Drystar technology. Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is now a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear. The brand is trusted and worn by many world racing athletes from Formula 1, NASCAR, AMA and World Motocross and MotoGP.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Review

The collection includes a range of riding jackets for use in different weather conditions.

The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures. The collaboration merges Royal Enfield and Alpinestars' DNA, elevating the standard of riding experience with high safety, performance and comfort. According to Royal Enfield., the new collection is a result of product engineering and testing in extremely demanding and challenging conditions for today's motorcycle riders.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test

The Royal Enfield X Alipnestars riding gear collection includes high-quality CE certified jackets and riding trousers

Speaking about this very special collaboration with Alpinestars, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield said, "For riding enthusiasts, their riding apparel and gear is a very personal means for self-expression, on and off the saddle. Keeping this in mind, at Royal Enfield, we keep updating our range of apparel and attempt to bring an enviable collection through collaborations with the best global brands, for our riders. We are super-thrilled to collaborate with Alpinestars, an iconic brand that has elevated safe and stylish riding experience for motorcyclists around the world. Both Royal Enfield and Alpinestars, are brands known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear and gloves with focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher. Royal Enfield is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield's strong presence across markets."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Conquers The South Pole

Riding jacket range includes all-season jackets, and waterproof jackets

The Royal Enfield X Alipnestars collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort. All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour. Additionally, the products also come with Alpinestars' patented Drystar technology. The Drystar membrane makes the gear waterproof, yet breathable and allows riders to endure all-weather conditions while keeping the rider dry and comfortable.

Also Read: Royal Enfield X Levi's 511 Pro Riding Denims Review

The Royal Enfield X Alipnestars riding gear also includes CE certified Level 1armoured riding gloves, including summer gloves.

The new range also includes gloves which are CE certified to level 1, developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others. The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield's official website at a price point of Rs. 5,200 and goes up to Rs. 18,900.