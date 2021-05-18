Royal Enfield Takes First Place At UK Flat Track 2021

Royal Enfield has won the season opener race in the UK Flat Track 2021 race on debut

The Royal Enfield team has won its debut race in the Dirt Track Riders Association UK Flat Track 2021 season opener race. Gary Birtwistle took the win for the team astride the Royal Enfield Twins FT custom flat tracker. The Dirt Track Riders Association Flat Track season has kicked off on May 8-9, 2021, and will run across 5 race weekends until the final weekend race on September 11-12, 2021. Royal Enfield has signed on Gary Birtwistle, reigning 2019 European and British Hooligan flat track champ, and Pro Class European number 3 as part of its development program for the Twins FT.

Gary Birtwistle won the race for Royal Enfield at the UK Flat Track 2021 season opener race

Along with the racing partnership, Royal Enfield will also launch the UK version of the brand's Slide School later this year, called Dirt Craft, for both young and old riders, for first-time experiences and experienced riders to start sliding around a track, or the art of riding flat track. The custom FT411 machines, based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan will be used for Royal Enfield's Slide School in the UK.

Gary Birtwistle is racing for Team Royal Enfield at the UK Flat Track 2021 racing series astride the Royal Enfield Twins FT

"We're very excited to be teaming up with Gary for this project and marks yet another major brand milestone in the EU region. Dirt Craft has been designed to be fun and accessible, perfectly aligning with Royal Enfield's own mantra of enjoyment and inclusivity, and supporting our mission to get as many people riding as possible," said Adrian Sellers, Head, Royal Enfield Custom Program.

In 2020, the Royal Enfield Slide School was launched in India, joining hands with BigRock Dirt Park, India's biggest off-road and adventure motorcycle park. As a concept, flat track racing is about riding a motorcycle in a counter-clockwise direction in an oval track, and originated in the US. Motorcycles involved in this sport are usually stripped down versions of production motorcycles, and don't have a front brake. In 2020, Royal Enfield flew in American Flat Track and supermoto racer Johnny Lewis to give a taste of what sliding around a track is all about.

