carandbike logo
search

Royal Enfield Takes First Place At UK Flat Track 2021

Royal Enfield is also preparing to launch Dirt Craft, the UK version of the brand's Slide School, to teach riders the art of riding flat track.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Royal Enfield has won the season opener race in the UK Flat Track 2021 race on debut expand View Photos
Royal Enfield has won the season opener race in the UK Flat Track 2021 race on debut

Highlights

  • Gary Birtwistle takes season opener win at UK Flat Track 2021
  • Birtwistle took the win astride a Royal Enfield Twins FT flat tracker
  • Johnny Lewis won the 2020 American Flat Track series on the RE FT 650

The Royal Enfield team has won its debut race in the Dirt Track Riders Association UK Flat Track 2021 season opener race. Gary Birtwistle took the win for the team astride the Royal Enfield Twins FT custom flat tracker. The Dirt Track Riders Association Flat Track season has kicked off on May 8-9, 2021, and will run across 5 race weekends until the final weekend race on September 11-12, 2021. Royal Enfield has signed on Gary Birtwistle, reigning 2019 European and British Hooligan flat track champ, and Pro Class European number 3 as part of its development program for the Twins FT.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Renews Partnership With American Flat Track For 2021

jnneotrs

Gary Birtwistle won the race for Royal Enfield at the UK Flat Track 2021 season opener race

Along with the racing partnership, Royal Enfield will also launch the UK version of the brand's Slide School later this year, called Dirt Craft, for both young and old riders, for first-time experiences and experienced riders to start sliding around a track, or the art of riding flat track. The custom FT411 machines, based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan will be used for Royal Enfield's Slide School in the UK.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Begins Singapore Operations With New Store

06fsgfi

Gary Birtwistle is racing for Team Royal Enfield at the UK Flat Track 2021 racing series astride the Royal Enfield Twins FT

"We're very excited to be teaming up with Gary for this project and marks yet another major brand milestone in the EU region. Dirt Craft has been designed to be fun and accessible, perfectly aligning with Royal Enfield's own mantra of enjoyment and inclusivity, and supporting our mission to get as many people riding as possible," said Adrian Sellers, Head, Royal Enfield Custom Program.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Halt Manufacturing At Its Chennai Plants Due To COVID-19 Second Wave

0 Comments

In 2020, the Royal Enfield Slide School was launched in India, joining hands with BigRock Dirt Park, India's biggest off-road and adventure motorcycle park. As a concept, flat track racing is about riding a motorcycle in a counter-clockwise direction in an oval track, and originated in the US. Motorcycles involved in this sport are usually stripped down versions of production motorcycles, and don't have a front brake. In 2020, Royal Enfield flew in American Flat Track and supermoto racer Johnny Lewis to give a taste of what sliding around a track is all about.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
    Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
    Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
  • Left Side Blue
    Left Side Blue
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Left Side White
    Left Side White
  • Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
    Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
  • Royalenfield Metero Engine
    Royalenfield Metero Engine
  • Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
    Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Frontview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rearview
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Headlight
  • Left Side
    Left Side
  • Right Side
    Right Side
  • Slant Front
    Slant Front
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
  • Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
    Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
  • Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
    Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
  • Re
    Re
  • Re Interceptor
    Re Interceptor
  • Re Interceptor Center Stand
    Re Interceptor Center Stand
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
  • Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
    Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
  • Left Side Maroon
    Left Side Maroon
  • Right Side Black
    Right Side Black
  • Right Side Maroon
    Right Side Maroon
  • Black
    Black
  • Dead Front Red
    Dead Front Red
  • Dead Rear Red
    Dead Rear Red
x
Nissan's Intern Spent Hours In Traffic To Make Its Cars Better
Nissan's Intern Spent Hours In Traffic To Make Its Cars Better
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
Electric Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In 2021
BMW Teases The New 2 Series Coupe
BMW Teases The New 2 Series Coupe
Buying A Used Two-Wheeler vs A New One: Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Two-Wheeler vs A New One: Pros And Cons
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities