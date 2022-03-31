  • Home
  • News
  • SUN Mobility, Amazon To Expand Deployment Of EVs With Battery-Swapping Tech

SUN Mobility, Amazon To Expand Deployment Of EVs With Battery-Swapping Tech

Amazon's transportation and logistics services will be serviced by an expanded deployment of electric three-wheelers integrated with SUN Mobility's battery-swapping technology.
authorBy Carandbike Team
31-Mar-22 06:24 PM IST
SUN Mobility, Amazon To Expand Deployment Of EVs With Battery-Swapping Tech banner
Highlights
  • SUN Mobility, Amazon to expand deployment of EVs with swappable batteries
  • SUN Mobility will offer its battery-swapping technology
  • These EVs will also get access to SUN Mobility's network of SWAP POINTS

Amazon India has joined hands with SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), to expand the deployment of EVs integrated with battery swapping technology for its transportation and logistics services. These EVs will contribute to Amazon India's commitment of adding 10,000 electric vehicles in its India delivery fleet by 2025, announced in 2020. Leveraging SUN Mobility's MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) offering, the deployment deployment will provide Amazon India and its delivery service partners (DSPs) with a state-of-the-art electric mobility solution that is integrated with smart batteries, along with access to a wide network of SWAP POINTS, SUN Mobility's battery-swapping stations.

Also Read: Hero Electric, SUN Mobility Partner To Deploy 10,000 EVs With Swappable Batteries

iepq9as8

Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility at one of the company's SWAP POINTS

With battery swapping technology, the discharged battery can be swapped out for a fully-charged unit, removing the delay in recharging. As part of an existing pilot program, SUN Mobility had already successfully deployed over 100 loaders powered by swappable batteries with Amazon India's delivery network partners for rapid deliveries, which the two companies now plan to replicate in more metro cities and in other operational areas.

Also Read: Omega Seiki Mobility, SUN Mobility Sign MoU To Deploy Electric CVs With Swappable Batteries

Commenting on the deployment, Abhinav Singh, Director - Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India said: "The collaboration with SUN Mobility represents another step in our journey towards reducing carbon emissions and the environmental impact of delivery operations. We will continue to invest in the electrification of our delivery fleet as we work towards the goal of adding 10,000 EVs across partner platforms to our fleet by 2025. With the government also encouraging the development of sustainable and innovative business models for 'Battery or Energy as a Service', we are committed to supporting India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals."

SVitol Invests $50 Million For Scale-Up Of SUN Mobility's EV Infrastructure

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder, and Chairman of SUN Mobility said, "We are delighted by the opportunity of collaborating with an e-commerce giant like Amazon India. We believe that this deployment will enable us to tangibly impact the rapidly growing e-commerce and delivery segment by making 'refueling' of electric vehicles faster, cheaper and more convenient for fleet operators. Our comprehensive MaaS offering will offer robust and supportive infrastructure that will cater to the new mobility paradigm, making India a global differentiator and a leader in this transformation of mobility."

SUN Mobility aims to onboard over a million vehicles by 2025, the accomplishment of which will be accelerated through its MaaS offering. The company has already commenced the deployment of its solutions to eCommerce and goods delivery players across major cities such as Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Chandigarh and plans to further expand to other cities across the country.

Related Articles
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
4 days ago
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
25 days ago
SUN Mobility And EVeez Partner To Offer Co-Mobility Solutions; To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers In India
SUN Mobility And EVeez Partner To Offer Co-Mobility Solutions; To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers In India
2 months ago
ARAI Completes Successful Evaluation Of SUN Mobility's EV Battery Swap Solution
ARAI Completes Successful Evaluation Of SUN Mobility's EV Battery Swap Solution
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?