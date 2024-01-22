Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on January 22, 2024
- The SUV was first showcased back in April 2022 with the ICE version revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo
- It will be built on Tata’s Generation 2 EV architecture
- The Curvv ICE version is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine
Tata's upcoming SUV, the Curvv, has been spied undergoing final testing and certification. The EV concept of the Curvv was first showcased in April 2022, while the ICE version was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo. Tata states that the Curvv will be launched first as an EV later in the year, followed by its ICE version. The SUV will potentially rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and the Honda Elevate.
Also Read: Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
While the test mule spotted is highly camouflaged, so making out the finer design details is tricky. However, closer inspection of the pictures showcases the silhouette of the SUV, which looks similar to the concept. One can also assume that the front end of the Curvv will follow Tata's new design language that we see in the Nexon EV and Punch EV and showcase a vertically split headlamp architecture and connected theme for LED DRLs and tail lamps. The alloy wheels here look like 18-inch units.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
The Curvv will be built on Tata's Generation 2 EV architecture, spawning multiple body styles and accommodating several powertrain options. Although details of the powertrain aren't available, it can be speculated that the production version of the Curvv can be offered with a Dual-motor setup offering a range of almost 400-500 km and featuring an all-wheel drive layout.
As for the ICE powertrain, it is expected to be powered by the company's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. The brand also showcased a larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit at the Expo, which could develop up to 123 bhp and 225 Nm.
