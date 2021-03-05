carandbike logo
Tata Not In Talks With Tesla For An EV Tie-Up; Plans To Do Things On Its Own: Report

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran has said that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla". The company says it's happy with the performance of Tata Motors and its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, in the electric mobility space.

Tata Motors believes that there is no need for an outside partner at the moment

Highlights

  • Tata has confirmed there are no talks about a tie-up with Tesla in India
  • Tata Motors is happy with the company's performance in the EV space
  • Tesla Inc. is all set to enter the Indian car market later this year

Putting an end to rumours about a tie-up with American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed to TOI that there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla". The head of the home-grown conglomerate has said that the company is happy with the performance of Tata Motors and its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, in the electric mobility space, and would like to continue developing EVs on its own. The company believes that there is no need for an outside partner at the moment.

Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran has said there is "no dialogue going on with Tesla"

Tesla Inc. is all set to enter the Indian car market later this year, and the carmaker has already registered an Indian subsidiary company in Bengaluru Karnataka called - Tesla Motors India & Energy Pvt. Ltd. Earlier in February, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also announced that the American EV maker will be setting up a manufacturing facility in the southern state of India. These also were one of the reasons that led to speculations about an impending partnership between Tata Group and Tesla, which is now confirmed to be untrue.

Also Read: Delhi Government Suspends Subsidy On Tata Nexon EV; A Panel To Look Into Complaints Against Range Claim

Tesla Inc. is all set to enter the Indian car market later this year, and the company has already registered its Indian subsidiary

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch

One of the other reasons for the speculation to grow strong was a tweet that was put out by Tata Motors Electric Mobility, reacting positively to rumours about the partnership. However, the tweet was soon deleted by the company. In its tweet company had put out lyrics to the old Hindi song - "Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein, Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi!" along with the line - (Translated as: The media is abuzz with our budding romance, it's out in the public now) #WelcomeTesla #TeslaIndia.

Also Read: India Woos Tesla With Offer Of Cheaper Production Costs Than China: Report

At the moment Tata Motors offers two electric vehicles in India - the Tigor EV for the fleet market and the Nexon EV for private buyers. The company is also expected to launch the Altroz EV in India later this year. As for JLR India, the company will launch its first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace later this month, and globally the company has announced that it will go entirely electric by 2025.

Source: TOI

