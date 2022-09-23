Tata Tiago EV India Launch on September 28, 2022

Tata Motors will expand its range of electric vehicles with the launch of the new Tiago EV on September 28, 2022. The all-electric Tiago will be the most affordable electric passenger vehicle in the Tata stable and will be positioned below the Tigor EV. Tata has confirmed a number of features for the electric Tiago including some that will be available on the hatchback for the first time. These include ZConnect connected car technology – a feature not available on the standard hatchback. The system, aside from offering connected services and remote smartphone-based functions, will also offer smartwatch-based remote functions. The Tiago EV will also get cruise control.

The Tiago EV will also pack in regeneration modes with one pedal driving also likely to be offered. There will also be a sport mode available selectable via the rotary gear selector and leatherette seats.

The company has also confirmed that the Tiago EV will also support fast charging though the company is yet to reveal any specific details. The Tigor EV supports CCS2 charging standard and up to 25kW DC fast charging so we can expect the same to be true for the smaller Tiago.

Coming to the powertrain, the Tiago EV is expected to share the same running gear as the Tigor EV - a 55kW electric motor paired with a 26kWh liquid-cooled battery.

(Tata Tiago EV from 2018 Auto Expo pictured)