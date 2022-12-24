  • Home
Tesla Plans To Ramp Up Model Y Production From Giga Texas In 2023: Report

By Reuters
24-Dec-22 06:17 PM IST
Tesla Inc is planning to ramp up production of its Model Y cars from Gigafactory Texas next year, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

The electric-vehicle manufacturer is currently preparing to roll out 75,000 Model Y vehicles from Gigafactory Texas in the first quarter of 2023, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

