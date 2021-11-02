  • Home
Tesla To Recall Nearly 12,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Software Communication Error

Tesla said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) population.
02-Nov-21 04:39 PM IST
Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

The California automaker said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) population.

The next morning, Tesla began receiving reports of false forward collision warnings and automatic emergency braking events from customers, which prompted an investigation by the company and a new software release to address the issue.

