Tesla's China Car Registrations Up 150% Month On Month In May

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations in May jumped 150% month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.
Tesla's China registrations, including imported cars, grew to 11,565 in May from 4,633 units in April.
Data from China Passenger Car Association shows sales of Tesla's Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan hit 11,095 units.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
