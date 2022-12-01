The Jaguar I-Type 6 Is Ready For The 2023 Formula E World Championship

The 2023 Formula E Season is about to begin and Jaguar TCS Racing has revealed its contender for this season. It’s called the I-Type 6 and the team says that it is the most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever. It is the first FIA Formula E race car to feature both front and rear powertrains, as 250 kW regen is added to the front and 350 kW regen added at the rear, doubling the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and removing the need for conventional rear brakes.

The third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car is 74 kg lighter and 100 kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it, and now capable of reaching a maximum speed of 321 kmph.

Jaguar TCS Racing gets a new identity this season. The compelling colour palette features carbon black, satin white and sophisticated gold accents, with the asymmetric design of the Jaguar I-Type 6 livery creating two unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird.

Behind the wheel of the racecar will be (left to right) Mitch Evans and Sam Bird

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal said, “As we head into our seventh season in Formula E, I have been reflecting on how far we have come as a team. Jaguar TCS Racing has a vital role to fulfil beyond the success of the racetrack, and it remains a privilege to play our part supporting the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric brand from 2025.”