TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced, To Kick-Off In Malaysia In May 2022

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company has announced the first-ever TVS Asia One Make Championship. The new one-make championship marks a significant milestone for the company's motorsport aspirations globally and is the first-ever championship by an Indian manufacturer. The 2022 season of the TVS Asia One Make Championship will kick off in Malaysia in May this year and will be a support race alongside the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The championship will see the riders compete on the race-spec version of the Apache RR 310.

Commenting on the development, Vimal Sumbly, Head - Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "The engineering and performance prowess in our race machines has been derived from TVS Racing's race-bred pedigree on the track, proving its mettle across a host of racing formats and has put us on the global map. We are excited about carving our success story internationally. The TVS Asia One Make Championship will play a pivotal role as a milestone in our global journey for TVS Racing. We take this as an opportunity to take our learnings from the Indian tracks and demonstrate our capabilities internationally. We also look forward to having international racers atop our TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles competing in the future championships."

The race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 gets carbon fibre bodywork, a comprehensively updated engine and a custom Ohlins suspension

TVS has announced that the rider selection process for the championship is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2022, at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The championship will see eight shortlisted riders from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, the Philippines among other countries. Additionally, eight other riders will be nominated independently by the TVS Racing team for the race. Participants will compete in 16 race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles, drawing inspiration from the Akula concept that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

TVS says the race-spec Apache RR 310 has been designed and engineered from the ground up and gets substantial technology for even better racetrack performance. Power comes from the 312 cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine that produces more power than the road-going model. The motor gets upgrades in the form of forged pistons, titanium valves and HLHD Cams, to push the power output further. It also gets a RAM Air Intake system for a higher top speed. The bodywork uses carbon fibre extensively, helping the motorcycle shed considerable weight and post faster lap times.

TVS says the motorcycle's bodywork is designed to have low drag force for a better top speed on the track. The race-spec machines also use Ohlins adjustable and custom-built suspension while riding on Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres.

The inaugural season of the TVS Asia One Make Championship will be divided into four rounds that will be held in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. The opening round will be held on May 27-29, 2022 at Sepang in Malaysia, while the final race is scheduled between November 18-20, 2022 at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.