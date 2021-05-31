TVS Motor Company Expands Its Presence In Iraq

TVS Motor Company has had operations in Iraq since 2016. Now the company announced the inauguration of a new marquee dealership in Baghdad, in partnership with Ritaj International General Trade LLC. The new showroom will work on the 3S principle, which includes sales, service and spares support. The showroom is spread over 500 square metres and is first of its kind from TVS in the region. Along with the opening of a new dealership, TVS will also launch two new vehicles, the TVS Star HLX 150 5-Gear commuter motorcycle and the TVS King Deluxe Plus, a three-wheeler. Ritaj International General Trade LLC has been the distribution partner for TVS since 2017. The company has 41 touch-points across the country.

(TVS also sells the XL100 in Iraq)

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, 'We are delighted to expand our presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction.'

(TVS sells the NTorq 125 scooter in Iraq as well)

"Ritaj International General Trade LLC has represented TVS Motor Company for over four years to cater to customers' demand in Iraq. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our network facility has created an impact in the region, and this showroom will further consolidate our partnership's success in the country," said Emad Abdul Jabbar Kareem Al Rabeaa, Managing Director, Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

TVS King Deluxe Plus is a three-wheeler which gets a 4-stroke, single cylinder, air-cooled, engine displacing 199.26 cc. TVS StaR HLX 150 5-Gear gets a 150cc Ecothrust engine with IOC technology which offers best-in-class durability. Designed especially for Iraqi roads, it not only offers a comfortable riding experience but boasts of a stylish black coloured theme for alloy rims and engine. TVS Motor Company sells a variety of two-wheelers which include TVS XL100, TVS HLX 150 and TVS Max 125, TVS Jupiter, TVS Wego, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS NTorq 125, and the TVS King Deluxe.