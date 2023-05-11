  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Motor Revises Prices For The Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Motor Revises Prices For The Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Motors has hiked the prices for the Apache RTR 160 4V series by Rs 700 to Rs 3000
authorBy Yash Sunil
1 mins read
11-May-23 03:08 PM IST
Apache RTR 160 4V.jpg
Highlights
  • The standard Drum brake version now costs Rs 1,23,770
  • he Disc brake version costs Rs 1,27,270
  • The Bluetooth Disc edition is now priced at Rs 1,30,570

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices for the entire range of the Apache RTR 160 4V. The standard Drum brake version now costs Rs 1,23,770, while the disc brake version costs Rs 1,27,270. In addition, the Bluetooth Disc edition is now priced at Rs 1,30,570, while the special edition costs Rs 1,32,070. All prices are ex-showroom. 

 

Also Read: TVS Racing Ties Up With KidZania To Introduce A Racing Experience Zone For Youngsters

 

Apart from the revised pricing, no mechanical changes are made to the RTR 160 4V, which is still powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, four-valve motor that produces 17.40bhp and 14.73Nm. This motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

 

 

The RTR 160 4V also hosts a whole list of features, such as three ride modes; Sport, Urban and Rain. Moreover, it gets LED headlights, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. In terms of its competition, the RTR 160 4V competes with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ-S, Honda Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer and the Hero Xtreme 160R

Related Articles
Auto Sales April 2023: TVS Registers 4 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Auto Sales April 2023: TVS Registers 4 Per Cent Growth In Sales
8 days ago
TVS Motor Company Launches Seven New Products In Ghana, Africa
TVS Motor Company Launches Seven New Products In Ghana, Africa
1 month ago
TVS Motor Beats Third-Quarter Profit Estimates On Price Increases
TVS Motor Beats Third-Quarter Profit Estimates On Price Increases
3 months ago
2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh
2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh
5 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2016 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
10.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Audi Q3 35 TDI Premium Plus + Sunroof for sale

2014 Audi Q3

wishlist
  • 83,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
14.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.1star
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Starts at ₹ 1.24 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

TVS Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now