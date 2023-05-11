TVS Motor Revises Prices For The Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices for the entire range of the Apache RTR 160 4V. The standard Drum brake version now costs Rs 1,23,770, while the disc brake version costs Rs 1,27,270. In addition, the Bluetooth Disc edition is now priced at Rs 1,30,570, while the special edition costs Rs 1,32,070. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read: TVS Racing Ties Up With KidZania To Introduce A Racing Experience Zone For Youngsters

Apart from the revised pricing, no mechanical changes are made to the RTR 160 4V, which is still powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, four-valve motor that produces 17.40bhp and 14.73Nm. This motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The RTR 160 4V also hosts a whole list of features, such as three ride modes; Sport, Urban and Rain. Moreover, it gets LED headlights, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. In terms of its competition, the RTR 160 4V competes with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ-S, Honda Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer and the Hero Xtreme 160R