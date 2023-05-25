TVS Raider Racing Edition Unveiled For Global Markets

TVS has unveiled a special edition variant of its Raider 125 commuter motorcycle for select export markets. Called the Raider Racing Edition, the special edition gains some unique cosmetic touches including a new paint scheme and contrast finished wheels aside from some add-on accessories.

The Racing Edition comes in a new California Grey paint finish paired with red painted wheels and red stripes on the black-clad centre section of the fuel tank. The red stripes feature ‘Special Edition’ lettered in with a second special edition badge sitting under the TVS badge on the lower front section of the fuel tank extensions.

Racing edition gets elements such as red highlights on the fuel tank, engine protectors and hand protectors.

Adding to these cosmetic elements are add-on accessories such as hand protectors on the handlebar, along with protectors for the engine, front brake caliper and final chain drive.

The remainder of the package is identical to the standard motorcycle with bits such as the headlamps with X-shaped LED DRL pattern and a three-piece light cluster, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a telescopic front fork and a rear mono-shock.

Special edition sits on red-finished wheels and gets brake caliper protectors and an aluminium chain guard.

The engine too is unchanged with the same 124.79 cc single-cylinder unit developing 12.6 bhp and 11.5 Nm – about 1.4 bhp and 0.3 Nm more powerful than the India-spec Raider.

For now, the Raider Racing Edition is being retailed in the Columbian market.