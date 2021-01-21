TVS Motor Company has rolled out the XL100 Winner Edition in the country priced at ₹ 49,599 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new special edition TVS XL100 sits on top of the model's variant line-up and celebrates 40 years of the moped journey. Compared to the XL100 i-Touch Special Edition, the new Winner Edition is about ₹ 400 more expensive. For the extra money that you do spend, the model gets a new and premium Delight Blue paint scheme complemented by special body graphics.

Also Read: BS6 TVS XL100 Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 1,000 Across The Range

In addition, the TVS XL100 Winner Edition gets chrome-finished rearview mirrors and a cover on the exhaust. Rounding off the aesthetic upgrades are beige finished plastic panels instead of black, along with dual-tone beige and brown seat covers with quilted stitching. The floorboard also gets a metal plate instead of a plastic panel. The moped continues to ride on chrome-finished wire-spoke wheels.

The TVS XL100 Winner Edition comes with the Delight Blue paint scheme, beige plastic panels, dual-tone seat and a metal plate on the floorboard

The TVS XL100 continues to be one of the most affordable two-wheelers on sale in the country drawing power from the 99.7 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that produces 4.3 bhp at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. With the BS6 version, TVS says the new motor is 15 per cent more efficient and offers better pick-up.

The XL100 comes with telescopic front forks and hydraulic shocks at the rear, while braking power comes from 110 mm drum brakes at either end. The feature list comprises LED DRLs, a one-touch start system, mobile charging, and more. The TVS XL100 continues to be a strong seller for the manufacture and at present, it does not have a direct rival in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.