  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Shares To Be Suspended On NYSE As Musk Nears Takeover: Report

Twitter Shares To Be Suspended On NYSE As Musk Nears Takeover: Report

The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Oct-22 04:51 AM IST
Twitter Shares To Be Suspended On NYSE As Musk Nears Takeover: Report banner

Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, the New York Stock Exchange's website showed, as billionaire Elon Musk faces a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit".

Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers.

The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

Twitter's shares were up about 1% at $53.94 in early trading on Thursday.

The stock has surged nearly 65 per cent from a four-month low hit in July.

Related Articles
Musk Wants Twitter To Be 'Most Respected Advertising Platform': Report
Musk Wants Twitter To Be 'Most Respected Advertising Platform': Report
1 hour ago
Musk Says Excited By Twitter Deal Despite Overpaying
Musk Says Excited By Twitter Deal Despite Overpaying
1 hour ago
Musk's Advice To Younger Self: 'Stop And Smell The Roses'
Musk's Advice To Younger Self: 'Stop And Smell The Roses'
1 hour ago
Musk, Twitter Could Reach Deal To End Court Battle, Close Buyout Soon: Report
Musk, Twitter Could Reach Deal To End Court Battle, Close Buyout Soon: Report
1 hour ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?