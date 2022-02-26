  • Home
Uber Forecasts Adjusted Earnings Of $5 Billion By Fiscal 2024

Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024.
27-Feb-22 03:17 AM IST
Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.

He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

