Upcoming Motorcycle & Scooter Launches In June 2020

It's been a difficult two months for India and the world with the coronavirus pandemic bringing all operations to a halt. The unprecedented lockdown forced automakers to temporarily shut facilities while most of the new bike and car launches were postponed as well. Nevertheless, as we step into the first day of the Unlock 1.0 and we can expect a host of new motorcycle and scooter launches this month with the auto industry all set and prepped to get back on track. June 2020 looks exciting then and here are all the motorcycle and scooter launches lined up for launch this month.

Also Read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Details Revealed

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a newly-developed model from ground-up and replaces the Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield is all set to enter a new era with the Meteor 350 that marks a completely new product line for the manufacturer. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 replaces the Thunderbird 350 in the company's line-up and gets a newly-developed frame, a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine and a host of new features. The new motor is also expected to get a single overhead cam (SOHC) set-up that promises a more rev-friendy motor with fewer NVH levels. As carandbike exclusively told you, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will go on sale towards the end of June 2020 with prices starting around ₹ 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will come with a host of new accessories too and customisation options.

The Hero Xtreme 160R will be the newest entrant in the 160 cc class with the motor belting out 15 bhp

Hero Xtreme 160R

Originally slated for launch in April this year, the Hero Xtreme 160R will be the newest offering in the 160 cc premium commuter motorcycle segment and promises an excellent balance of performance and efficiency. We even sampled the model at Hero's Global Centre of Innovation (CIT) at Jaipur before the lockdown. The Hero Xtreme 160R boasts of a sharp and muscular design language, feature-rich equipment list and a power 160 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that develops 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle promises to sprint from 0-60 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 90,000 (ex-showroom) for the motorcycle.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R First Ride Review

The Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200R will get an updated motor with fuel-injection & reworked exhaust to meet the BS6 norms

Hero XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200R, Xtreme 200S BS6

Hero MotoCorp is also expected to introduce the BS6 compliant versions of the XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200R and the Xtreme 200S motorcycles in its line-up. The bikes are yet to be upgraded to the BS6 emission norms and could see that happening this month. All three bikes are powered by the 200 cc single-cylinder engine and will come with fuel-injection technology to meet the stringent emission regulations. Expect to see a marginal price hike on all three bikes.

Both the Yamaha FZ25 and the FZS 25 get revised styling and decals, and an updated equipment

Yamaha FZ25 BS6

The Yamaha FZ25 BS6 variant was announced earlier this year and is expected to go on sale sometime this month. Upgrades on the 2020 FZ25 will include styling tweaks, an updated BS6 compliant 249 cc single-cylinder engine and a new LED headlamp cluster. The naked motorcycle also gets a new cowl and gold-finished alloy wheels to complete the new look. There's also the Yamaha FZS 25 that will go on sale as a new premium variant on the motorcycle. Other upgrades will include a new instrument console, belly pan and side-stand cut-off switch on the bike. Prices will see a slight hike over the BS4 model.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ25 BS6: What We Know So Far

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be offered in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro

Triumph Tiger 900

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, Triumph Motorcycles India will finally launch the Tiger 900 in the country this month. The bike was slated for launch in May this year but was delayed due to the lockdown. It is part of the four new launches by Triumph this month making it quite the exciting next few weeks for the British manufacturer. The Triumph Tiger 900 is an all-new generation of the Tiger family replacing the 800 line-up. The bike gets a complete overhaul in terms of design, usability, engine and performance. The Triumph Tiger 900 will be offered in three variants - GT, Rally and Rally Pro with prices expected to start around ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black comes with all-black elements including blacked-out engine, exhaust, body panels and more

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black

Expanding its modern classic range, Triumph will also introduce the new Bonneville T100 black edition. The bike is based on the standard T100 but gets a blacked-out engine, exhaust, body panels and even mirrors. The headlamp bezel gets a gloss black treatment too, while the paint finish is matt/jet black. There are no mechanical changes to the T100 and the bike draws power from the same 900 cc parallel-twin motor. Much like the international version, the bike is expected to be priced around the same the standard model at ₹ 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the T100, the Bonneville T120 Black also gets the all-black treatment and is expected to be launched at a competitive price

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

Joining the Bonneville T100 will be its older sibling, the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black that gets the same black treatment and colour scheme, while power continues to come from the 1200 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 79 bhp. The Bonneville T120 Black is expected to be priced around ₹ 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 765 cc engine on the Street Triple R makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque

Triumph Street Triple R

Having launched the range-topping Street Triple RS in April this year, Triumph will introduce the Street Triple R in the country in June 2020. The motorcycle is positioned between the S and RS models and packs in the best of both. It uses the same 765 cc in-line three-cylinder motor that is offered in a different state of tune. The motor makes 116 bhp and 77 Nm, 5 bhp and 2 Nm lower than the ₹ The Street Triple R also misses out on some of that fancy hardware including the TFT screen, Brembo M50 calipers, different rake and trail, and different body graphics. The Street Triple R is about 2 kg heavier than the ₹ Prices though will be more competitive on the R around ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Confirmed

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 gets a new LED headlamp, digital console and Bluetooth connectivity

Kawasaki Z900 BS6

India Kawasaki Motor has been slowly and steadily rolling out the BS6 compliant versions of its motorcycles. This month could see the bike maker introduce the Z900 BS6 version. The BS6 compliant version of the street-fighter was announced as early as December last year and continues to draw power from the 948 cc in-line four-cylinder motor. The bike also gets a new LED headlamp and an updated TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The Kawasaki Z900 BS6 was announced at a price of ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TVS Victor 110 will get an updated BS6 compliant engine with fuel-injection to meet the new norms

TVS Victor BS6

The TVS Victor 110 is the only motorcycle left in the TVS line-up to get the BS6 update and we expect to hear more on the same from the manufacturer this month. The motorcycle will come with an updated 110 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection to meet the new emission norms and is likely to come with Glide Through Technology. Other updates will include an LED headlamp apart from new body decals and paint schemes on offer.

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 will also get a fuel-injected with possibly new colours and features on offer

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6

Also yet to get the BS6 update in the TVS portfolio, the Scooty Zest 110 is likely to meet the stringent emission regulations sometime this month. The entry-level scooter will get a revised engine with fuel injection that will not only offer better power delivery but also improved fuel efficiency. Expect to see new graphics and colour options as well on the scooter with a marginal price hike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.