Vespa Tech 80th Launched In India; Celebrates Scooter’s 80-Year Journey
- Vespa Tech 80th launched in India to celebrate the brand’s 80-year milestone.
- Available in 125cc and 150cc variants with retro-inspired Verde Pastello paint.
- Gets exclusive badging, heritage-inspired wheels and premium detailing.
Vespa is celebrating 80 years of its iconic name with a special edition for India called the Vespa Tech 80th. The new anniversary series will be offered in 125cc and 150cc versions, where the classic Vespa design cues are mixed with newer generation scooters of the current line-up. Will be limited to just 100 units and will be sold through Motoplex and select outlets across the country
At the heart of the Tech 80th is a new Verde Pastello paint shade, inspired by early Vespa models from the 1940s. The pastel green tone is said to reference one of the first single-colour Vespas, pulled from historical archives. The body-coloured detailing extends across several components, including the shield trim, mirrors, passenger grab handle, switchgear surrounds and front suspension linkage. According to Vespa, the glossy body panels are paired with satin-finish accents for a ‘cleaner premium look’.
There are darker green contrast touches too, seen on the seat, handle grips and floorboard inserts. And it goes without saying, the seat also gets special stitching. Another standout detail is the wheel design, inspired by the original Vespa 98 from 1946. The rims are finished in matching Verde Pastello with diamond-cut channels.
To mark the occasion, the front apron gets a commemorative 80th plaque, while the rear features an 80 Years of Vespa Est. 1946 badge. Vespa says the Tech 80th is aimed at buyers who see the scooter as more than everyday transport. It positions the model as a symbol of style, freedom and individuality, which, to be fair, is exactly how Vespa has sold itself for the past eight decades.
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